Editor’s note: SRO Spotlight is on an ongoing series in The Greeneville Sun profiling local school resource officers.
A Camp Creek native, Cindy Boling has been the lead school resource officer at Camp Creek Elementary School for three years.
She began her law enforcement career at the Washington County Jail in 2012. She transitioned to the Washington County Courthouse in 2014, then into the Washington County Sheriff’s Department Warrants Division in 2015.
Boling started as as the SRO at Camp Creek Elementary in 2019.
“When the opportunity came to become an SRO, I jumped on board,” Boling said.
Boling is from Camp Creek and attended the elementary school. She has one child who attends the elementary school in Camp Creek and one child who attends South Greene Middle School. Her husband, Paul Boling, is the SRO at Chuckey Doak Middle School.
This position is her first opportunity working as an SRO, yet Boling said she felt called to serve children in some capacity.
“I’ve always felt a draw to work with kids,” Boling said. “To me, it’s like a calling, working with them and trying to do what’s right for them, and trying to get justice for them when something goes wrong, and to make sure they are protected.”
A central motivation for Boling in working as an SRO is the protection and the aide she provides students on a daily basis.
“The biggest thing for me is helping the kids,” Boling said. “To know I can be the face of protection out here makes a big difference.”
Boling spoke about how much the school had changed since she went there as a student. She noted how much of an emphasis on safety the school system implements now.
“When I was here as a kid, we didn’t have to the locked doors,” Boling said.
One of the main responsibilities of being an SRO is making sure that all of the doors to the outside, along with all classroom doors, are locked and secure, she said. In addition, Boling said a part of her daily duty is to make sure the perimeter of the school — the parking lot and the property that is adjacent to the school — does not have any trespassers or any suspiciousvehicles.
Besides maintaining the physical security of the school, Boling said she also tries to promote cyber security for students. She noted the dangers that online threats can pose to students if they aren’t mindful of being safe on the web.
Another way Boling keeps students safe is by teaching the L.E.A.D. drug prevention program. The program teaches students the “Too Good For Drugs” curriculum, starting in the fifth grade. The program continues to be taught to students in Greene County through middle and high school.
Boling said the program is beneficial for students, but she wonders if there could be an aspect of the curriculum that could be taught to some of the younger students.
Throughout the day, Boling said she checks in with teachers to see if there is any help she can provide a student. Yet, Boling tries to do more than just serve as an authority figure to students who are being disciplined.
“I try to figure out the behavior,” Boling said. “There might be something going on at home. I try to dig deeper and find the root cause.”
She said as an SRO, she pursues a more in-depth understanding of what leads to certain behavior that eventually leads to punishment. According to Boling, the more time an SRO spends with students, the more they can begin to understand what leads to certain behavior.
“That’s the different aspect of being an SRO to being on patrol,” Boling said. “You’re seeing (the students) on a daily basis. You’re seeing how it’s affecting them.
Boling emphasized how valuable it is to see a student change and develop.
“It’ prideful and heartwarming to see them grow,” Boling said. “It’s so rewarding to know I have a little hand in that.”