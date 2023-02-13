Editor’s note: SRO Spotlight is an ongoing series in The Greeneville Sun profiling local school resource officers.
Born and raised in Greeneville, Deputy Thomas Culler has been the school resource officer at Doak Elementary School since 2021.
Culler attended Greeneville Adventist Academy, and later graduated from Greene County Christian School. After graduating from high school, in 2009 he worked at Crown Tonka Walk-In refrigeration company. He started his career in law enforcement at the Greene County Detention Center in June 2013.
Culler worked for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department in the Corrections Division at the jail in downtown Greeneville for two years.
Culler was promoted to patrol for the sheriff’s department in July of 2015. That year he attended the police academy at Walter State Community College. Culler was on patrol for the sheriff’s department for five years.
Culler described his time on patrol as “fun and exciting,” but says he enjoys his position as a school resource officer more. He described the SRO position as having “more of a family style schedule.”
“This is definitely where I belong,” Culler said.
Culler applied to join the school resource officer division in 2020. Culler started as the SRO at West Greene Middle School in August of 2021. He held the position at West Greene until moving to Doak Elementary in April 2021.
Culler noted that Sgt. Travis Hoxie, SRO at Chuckey Elementary School, and Sgt. John Pierce, SRO at Nolachuckey Elementary School, encouraged him to pursue working as a school resource officer.
“I enjoy (working as an SRO),” Culler said. “It’s a positive environment.”
Culler noted that working patrol did have its positive moments, but said that officers who work in an elementary school setting, “get more of a positive response.”
“The kids are excited to see you,” Culler said. “At this point in their lives, they look up to you as a role model. I enjoy being that.”
Culler added that he also enjoys when he gets to fill in for a school resource officer at a high school. When the SRO is out at Chuckey Doak High School, Culler will cover for them as well as maintain his primary position. He said he will “shoot hoops” and spend time with students in the gym.
Culler said there used to be a stigma associated to officers who would leave patrol and pursue an SRO position, but he thinks the school resource officer position is much more “coveted” now.
Culler said that officers in the local area are “fortunate” because of the local support many give to law enforcement. He highlighted how positive it is that students who have attended school where he has worked as an SRO will come up to him if they see him out in public.
As other school resource officers have noted, Culler expressed how valuable teaching the L.E.A.D. drug prevention program is for the students. The program teaches students the “Too Good For Drugs” curriculum, starting in the fifth grade. The program continues to be taught to students in Greene County through middle and high school. Besides the educational aspect, Culler said that “just the time spent interacting with the students” is valuable, too.
Culler said maintaining the security and safety of the school is his top priority on duty, but added that he “really enjoys having fun with the students.”
Culler noted recent L.E.A.D. lessons that discussed “positive self-talk,” where the program teaches students to be positive with themselves and with others.
This connection between law enforcement and students is key, Culler said, in highlighting the “human side of the badge.”
Culler said he has an “open door policy,” and encourages students to talk with him if there is ever an issue.
Culler said his connection with teachers and staff members at the school is strong and considers them “kind of like a family.” He said building a good relationship with staff is important to build trust and friendship within the community.
“I want to help them in any way possible,” Culler said.
Culler said he has no intention of leaving the school resource officer division and hopes to be an SRO until he retires.
Working as an SRO is a rewarding experience, Culler said, addressing those in law enforcement who are considering joining the school resource officer division.
“There is no greater reward than to watch a child have a good day, because you are there to make a difference,” Culler said.