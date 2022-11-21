Editor’s note: SRO Spotlight is on an ongoing series in The Greeneville Sun profiling local school resource officers.
Officer Brian Moore has worked at Greeneville High School as the school resource officer since 2011.
Moore started his law enforcement career in 1995. He began working for the Greene County Sheriff’s department in the Corrections Division, where he worked at the Greene County Detention center for two years.
Then he transitioned into working patrol, a duty he performed for nine years. He said he applied to be a school resource officer while working for the sheriff’s department, but did not get the position. That’s about when, Moore said, the interest to work with kids in a law enforcement role began.
Moore transferred to the Greeneville Police Department in 2006. While working for the city, Moore worked as a school resource officer for elementary and middle schools in the Tusculum area such as Tusculum View, East-view, Hal Henard and Highland elementary. As part of his role as an SRO, he taught the D.A.R.E drug prevention curriculum to fifth-grade students.
“I really enjoyed that,” Moore said of teaching students the drug prevention curriculum.
Moore spoke to his enjoyment of being able to work with younger grade levels.
“Working with kids at that age, you have a chance,” Moore said, “at, you know, be an influence in their lives. You may have a chance, if a kid has a bad home life, or something is going on outside of school, you have a chance to help with that."
Moore highlighted the change he has been able to witness in students over the years of working in the school system. He said he has had high school students talk to him who he had while working in the elementary schools.
He noted one example in particular of a student who he had taught a fifth-grade D.A.R.E class. The student now works in local law enforcement.
“To see that happen; somebody actually grew up and became a police officer,” Moore said, “it’s kind of humbling. You’d like to think you made an impression, on him in particular, for him to choose law enforcement as a career.”
Moore spoke about how he believes students reflect the community at large; where students are, in a way, a product of their home life.
“Schools are kind of a microcosm of the community,” Moore said.
Moore mentioned how his role as a school resource officer changed after the tragic school shooting that occurred in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary. He said his role went from a type of educator, with the ability to teach the drug prevention curriculum, to work more devoted toward the protection of the school.
“Once Sandy Hook happened, that kind of changed the game,” Moore said. “We got an officer in every school, post-Sandy Hook, pretty much immediately. That happened right at the beginning of Christmas break that year, and when we come back in January, when school started back, we had an officer in every school. It’s been that way ever since.”
Moore said the central themes of his duty now are prevention and protection. He said his day-to-day operation at the school consists of monitoring security cameras, making sure doors (ones to the outside and classroom doors) are locked and secure. He makes sure he does his “rounds” before, during and after the school day.
Though his role at the school is security driven and threat prevention, Moore said he still has a presence in the hallways and still goes into classrooms and connects with students.
He said he also tries to have a presence in the cafeteria, so he can be present and visible to the students. He even plays table tennis with some of the students during gym class. He emphasized the idea that he hopes students see him as more than just an “enforcer.”
“If you see something, say something,” Moore said about his presence as a law enforcement officer in the school, but added to the idea that as an SRO he is more than just a compliance officer.
“We are here to help. We want (the students and staff) to feel safe.”