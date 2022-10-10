Editor’s note: SRO Spotlight will be on an ongoing series in The Greeneville Sun profiling local school resource officers.
Officer Gina Holt, of the Greeneville Police Department, has been the school resource officer at Highland Elementary School since Aug. 2.
Holt started out as a patrol officer back in 2006 and worked in that line of duty for nine and a half years. Then Holt transitioned into the criminal investigation division and worked there up until she started at Highland.
She became interested in becoming an SRO last year after helping out other officers when there was a shortage of them in city schools. Holt also mentioned that while filling in for school resource officers during her time on patrol, those experiences with students added to her interest in trying for a full-time position. A school resource officer sergeant position became available in late July, and Holt sought it out as an opportunity for promotion and to pursue an avenue of policing she enjoyed.
“I decided to jump in and do it,” Holt said.
Holt is the sole SRO at Highland Elementary. She fills in for SROs at other schools if the department is short on staff and would split the day between the two schools is necessary.
Her weekday schedule at Highland is 7:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Holt’s duties in the morning start as students arrive, greeting them and their parents. Holt said some of the parents have come up and thanked her for being at the school and spending time with students.
Once the students have arrived, Holt performs her security checks by going through all of the entrance and exit doors and confirming they are locked. In addition, she confirms the parking lot is clear of individuals or vehicles not allowed on school grounds. Then, once students have started their class time, Holt confirms that all of the classroom doors are locked and secure.
During lunchtime, she interacts with the students, and Holt said she sometimes even plays football with students during recess.
“That’s the best part of it,” Holt said with a smile, “the interaction with the kids.”
Holt said she has been able to tell a difference in interaction as her time at Highland progresses and she gets to know more students. Holt serves as a consistent person in the students’ lives; she holds a present role of protection and safety for many there.
“Now they’ll get out of the car and give (me) a hug,” Holt said.
As Holt settles into her role at the elementary level, she spoke about the difference she has noticed between specifically being an SRO at an elementary school rather than a middle or high school.
“The way I see the difference is that with the elementary age group,” Holt said, “we actually have an opportunity to be a positive impact in that child’s life.”
Holt highlighted how elementary SROs serve as a real-life example of someone in law enforcement to younger children who might not have seen a police officer or have only been in contact with one in an emergency setting.
“When you are in the schools,” Holt said, “you can show them that police are good and are the helpers.”
So far, Holt said she loves her time at Highland. Holt views Highland as a special workplace because “it’s like family.”
“Everybody cares about everybody,” Holt said of the Highland staff.
Principal Sheila Newland had high praise for Holt in return.
“She does an outstanding job and keeps us safe,” Newland said. “She loves our kids, and from day one she has implemented positive relationships with our staff. We are blessed to have her.”
Holt encouraged other police officers to consider becoming an SRO.
“It’s the best job at the police department,” Holt said.
And when asked what Holt enjoys most about being SRO she did not hesitate to answer: “Making a difference in the children’s’ lives is the biggest takeaway for me.”