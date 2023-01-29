Editor’s note: SRO Spotlight is on an ongoing series in The Greeneville Sun profiling local school resource officers.
A Washington County native, Sgt. Travis Hoxie has been the school resource officer at Chuckey Elementary School since 2019.
Hoxie went to David Crockett High school and became interested in working in law enforcement when he took criminal justice classes at Walters State Community College.
Hoxie started his career in law enforcement when he took a position with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at the Greene County Detention Center in 2004. He worked at the jail for three years before transferring to the records department.
Hoxie worked in the records department for one year before attending the police academy in 2008.
After he graduated from the academy, Hoxie worked as a deputy on patrol for the Sheriff’s Department for 10 years.
In 2018, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department was implementing school resource officers at every school in the county. Hoxie jumped on the opportunity and started as the school resource officer at West Pine Elementary and Middle School.
When asked why he was interested in trying for a school resource officer position in the first place, Hoxie said he was looking for “something different” after being on patrol for a decade.
“It’s the best move I’ve made,” Hoxie said of switching into the school resource officer role, “I love the SRO position.”
Hoxie worked at West Pine for one year, until it closed its doors. Then the following school year, in 2019, Hoxie started at Chuckey Elementary School.
The biggest difference between being on patrol and working as a school resource officer, according to Hoxie, is the positivity.
“It’s more relaxed,” Hoxie said.
Hoxie said he enjoys working with younger children but “never imagined working with kids.”
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Hoxie said of starting his position in a school environment.
He points to the field training officer (FTO) program, along with the FTO manual and school resource officer training as being an instrumental help to his day-to-day operations at Chuckey.
Hoxie said he enjoys teaching the L.E.A.D. drug prevention program to the students. The program teaches students the “Too Good For Drugs” curriculum, starting in the fifth grade. The program continues to be taught to students in Greene County through middle and high school.
Hoxie said the curriculum educates students about more than just the dangers of drug use.
“It teaches them friendship,” Hoxie said.
Though Hoxie ensures the security and rules of the school are kept in order, he said he doesn’t want the students “to be scared.”
Hoxie emphasized this especially for the elementary age students.
“I want them to know that they can come to a police officer who will help them,” Hoxie said. “I tell the small ones if they ever get lost at the fairgrounds, they can go to somebody dressed like me and they’ll help them.”
Hoxie noted that implementing good relationships with students and law enforcement early helps to keep a positive relationship into the future.
“I want us to be in a positive light to the kids,” Hoxie said of school resource officers.
Hoxie said an important part of his job is helping the kids, rather than “punishing” them. He noted that there have been examples of students who could have been charged for using drugs, but Hoxie said he goes “a different route” to guide students into the right direction.
“We just want to help the kids,” Hoxie said.
Besides the students, Hoxie said he enjoys speaking to parents in the community. He said maintaining the relationship between school resource officers and parents is imperative.
“That way they know I’m here and they can trust me to keep their kids safe while they are here,” Hoxie said.