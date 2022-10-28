As Halloween approaches, deputies in the School Resource Officer Division of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department are following media reports nationwide about “Rainbow Fentanyl” resembling candy turning up in some areas, including this region.
Fentanyl, a deadly synthetic narcotic, is more than 50 times more powerful than morphine and has led to an epidemic of overdoses across the country.
But another danger on the radar of law enforcement officials are Delta-8, Delta-9 and Delta-10 gummies “that are available at most (convenience) stores in Greene County,” Lt. Teddy Lawing, SRO supervisor in county schools, said in a news release.
Delta-8, Delta-9 and Delta-10 all contain THC, the active ingredient in marijuana that produces the “high.”
The lookalike gummies “have psychoactive and intoxicating effects,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They are sold in fruit flavors such as “Tropic Mango Hybrid,” marketing information from one manufacturer states.
Parents should be aware of the availability of the THC-infused gummies, Lawing said.
“The best way to protect your children is to make sure you only trick or treat in areas that you know well. Make sure the street is populated with other families and well lit. Please make sure that you accompany your child,” Lawing said.
“Once you are finished with trick or treating, make sure each piece of candy is checked by an adult,” he said.