COVID-19 made it difficult for educators and school resource officers to stay in personal contact with students.
As the pandemic recedes and students are back in class, SROs in Greene County Schools are making up for lost time with an array of different programs geared toward addressing student safety. Issues like vaping, drug abuse and impaired driving are covered.
Programs offered by SROs are designed for specific grade levels, depending on the topic.
County and city school SROs also plan to update parents on issues challenging students with an upcoming “parent academy” to be held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The ever-evolving use of social media by young people and illegal drugs being found in schools are two important topics that will be discussed with parents, said sheriff’s Lt. Teddy Lawing, county schools SRO supervisor.
Sgt. Travis Hoxie assists Lawing in supervising SROs. Lawing is at South Greene High School.
SROs in county schools look forward to offering educational programs for students, said Hoxie, who is assigned to Chuckey Elementary School.
“They’re going good. We had to take a break because of COVID,” Hoxie said Tuesday.
The 17 SROs in county schools realize the importance of their work.
“I enjoy teaching them and I think the kids enjoy it,” Hoxie said.
South Greene Principal Lori Wilhoit said day-to-day contacts with students by SROs increases respect for law enforcement and forges trusting relationships.
“I can’t imagine doing our job without SROs,” Wilhoit said. “It bridges that gap between schools and the community. Having them at the school makes everyone feel safer.”
SROs also work with school staff, performing duties like regular safety checks to ensure the school is secure.
“They’re literally everywhere. They know the kids and it’s a valuable resource,” Wilhoit said.
Instructors at South Greene High School said students relate to the programs presented by SROs.
“They enjoy it, especially something that is interactive,” said Erin Jones, media specialist and student yearbook advisor.
Lawing said the date for the parent academy should be set soon. Meanwhile, SROs have plenty to do at Greene County Schools.
“We can go into a classroom and do age-appropriate (instruction),” Lawing said. “We try to stay pretty active with our schools and stay active with our kids.”
Lawing said SROs are making up for lost time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and interruptions to regular classroom routine.
“Last year, that was all virtual. (SROs) could hardly get any time,” he said.
SROs have many online resources to assist them with education for students. The 17 SROs present programs for all the 6,800 students in the Greene County Schools system.
“Whether it’s social media or (other topics), we got a program on it,” Lawing said. “We’re dong something at every grade. The focus is to get involved with the kids in the schools and we do that.”
Programs offered on a regular basis by SROs include Law Enforcement Against Drugs. The L.E.A.D. program is geared toward second- and fifth-graders at Greene County schools. SROs serve as instructors.
L.E.A.D., taught at all county schools by SROs, is one way to get the message out to students about the dangers of drug abuse.
The 10-week L.E.A.D. course covers issues students are likely to be confronted with during their time in school.
Making the right choices and setting attainable short- and long-term goals is a central message.
“We’re teaching about their emotions and how that would affect making good decisions,” Hoxie said.
Sheriff Wesley Holt helped introduce the program into the SRO curriculum.
“To help curb the drug addiction in our county we have to start with our young people to get this stopped. The L.E.A.D. program being taught in the classrooms of our young people will hopefully help encourage them not to get involved with drugs,” Holt said.
He said the program includes information about drugs, alcohol, bullying, vaping “and other things that young people are exposed to.”
“Our hope with this program is to create safer, healthier communities free of drugs, bullying and violence. I am proud of our school resource officers for stepping up and teaching this program. These men and women are there to help the children and are great mentors to them,” Holt said.
The “Fatal Vision” program is for high-school age students and educates them about the dangers of impaired driving.
It involves students taking the wheel of pedal-powered “cars” while wearing goggles that impair their vision to replicate what it is like to drive after drinking. The goggles distort the field of vision and offer a sense of what it’s like to drive with a blood alcohol level roughly double the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
It’s offered several times during the school year by the sheriff’s department at county schools.
“Eddie Eagle” is the mascot of another program offered by SROs.
The mascot is the figurehead of a safety program that teaches kids how to react if they come across a firearm. The Eddie Eagle GunSafe message is intended for grade-school children. It is presented by trained SROs.
Greene County Schools SROs will also employ the Ollie Otter Booster Seat and Seat Belt Safety Program in schools, providing presentations to elementary-age students about buckling up, sitting in a booster seat, and encouraging the adults in their lives to stay safe on Tennessee roadways.
Lawing said that SROs keep occupied with constant activity during the course of their work day in county schools.
SROs are dedicated to their work.
“The kids are the most important thing. That’s the future,” Hoxie said.