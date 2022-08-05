School has been in session all summer long for school resource officers tasked with keeping students safe.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department now has 18 deputies assigned to Greene County Schools. The Greeneville Police Department has eight officers assigned to city schools.
“We are excited to get this school year underway. Our SROs have been busy training over the summer break as well as identifying security improvements that can be made in the Greeneville City Schools,” said Lt. Joe Prokop, police department SRO supervisor.
Lt. Teddy Lawing, Greene County Sheriff’s Department SRO supervisor, said school resource officers have been at their assigned schools since Monday ensuring buildings are secure.
“We had our last meeting as a group (Thursday) going over our expectations for the year,” Lawing said.
Working with teachers and other school employees is also part of preparation as the school year begins.
Reflecting recent developments such as the tragic mass shooting at a Texas school, both SRO units will cross-train with their departmental SWAT teams.
“The SROs and our (Special Response Team) are in the process of working cooperatively with the school system to do in-depth threat assessments at each school,” Prokop said.
SROs from the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department attended the annual Tennessee School Resource Officers Conference, held in June in Pigeon Forge.
“It included 650 Tennessee SROs,” Prokop said.
“We also attended a 40-hour training on Crisis Intervention Teams. This trains us to better help people in a mental health crisis,” he said. “We have done additional training on active shooters, surveillance cameras, and the school system’s emergency alerting app.”
Police Chief Tim Ward authorized an additional “floating” school resource officer this academic year in city schools, bolstering the compliment of trained SRO officers in city schools.
“This officer will fill in when another officer is in court, training, or out sick. By having an extra floating position, we can keep an officer present in all of our Greeneville schools even more than we have previously. It is a very proactive step to keep our kids safe,” Prokop said.
Greeneville SROs also emphasize entrance door security at city schools.
“(It) will also be a big focus this school year after what we saw happen in Uvalde, Texas,” Prokop said.
The May 24 mass shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of 19 students and two teachers. The 18-year-old responsible was eventually shot and killed. The law enforcement response to the Uvalde active shooter incident remains under close review and has been a topic of discussion among SROs across the country.
“Our SROs here, if you hear something in your school, you immediately respond. You don’t wait for anybody. You stop the killer,” Lawing said. “We’re just focusing on going in and getting the threat neutralized. My guys don’t have to get permission to fire their weapons if there is somebody in the building.”
Sheriff’s department SROs have been busy this week conducting security checks in all Greene County schools, Lawing said.
“We’re assessing. We’re going back around and checking out doors and maintenance issues. We’ve got one (SRO) assigned to every school,” he said. “We’ve got two ‘floaters’ and we added another supervisor.”
Sheriff Wesley Holt recently promoted John Pierce to SRO sergeant. Pierce, the SRO at Nolachuckey Elementary School, will assist Lawing and SRO Sgt. Travis Hoxie with administrative duties connected to the program.
“We’ve been busy all summer. We’re ready as we can be,” Lawing said. “We’re really concentrating on going around and making sure our schools are secure.”
Once classes begin, “We’ll get settled into the schools and do a fresh look-over. If they find any issues we’ll make sure they get looked at,” Lawing said.
Local SROs participated in several active shooter exercises over the summer, including sessions conducted in July at a county school in coordination with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Seven county SROs participated, Lawing said.
Prokop, Lawing and Hoxie were among SROs from across the state who attended the Tennessee School Resource Officers Conference in Pigeon Forge. Lawing and Hoxie also had the opportunity in July to attend the 2022 National Association of School Resource Officers School Safety Conference in Denver.
Among the speakers at the Denver conference was the principal of Columbine High School in Colorado at the time of the first mass school shooting in 1999.
SROs attending the conferences gained valuable perspectives that can be put to use in their local communities, Lawing said.
“As a supervisor, you get to study what is going on around the world,” Lawing said. “It’s important to study these (incidents) and look at what the failures were.”
SROs additionally train in emergency medical procedures to address needs of victims until help arrives.
“They do what they can as far as medical and stop the bleeding,” Lawing said.
SROs also work with teachers at county and city schools. Sheriff’s department SROs met with county school teachers on Wednesday.
School resource officers in county and city schools will resume programs for students that help educate them about the dangers of drug use, practices like vaping, impaired driving, gun safety and life skills.
SROs have access to PowerPoint presentations that aid them in educating students on each of the topics.
Learning life skills that may not be taught at home is another significant element of student well-being. SROs can act as mentors and develop connections with students that may help identify issues at home that lead to “acting out” in school. Students often develop a bond of trust with the SRO assigned to their school, Lawing said.
“Our main purpose is to protect our kids, but we also have other things we can do,” he said. “We’re trying to dig more into the informal relationships with kids.”
Having parents participate in the process is important, Lawing said. A recent “parent academy” for parents of students in city and county schools held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center was well-attended.
Similar events are planned for the fall and spring 2023, Lawing said.
“One of the things is getting parents involved and get them coming to school,” he said. “By getting parents involved, we would have less issues. We’re making progress with that in the long term.”
The bottom line of the SRO programs in city and county schools is student safety. SROs understand the implications of that duty.
“Our job is to put ourselves between the bad person and the kids and the teachers,” Lawing said.