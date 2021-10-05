A turtle, cat and three dogs were brought to a blessing of the animals ceremony at St. James Episcopal Church on Sunday.
Rev. Dr. Kenneth Saunders III individually blessed each animal and its owner.
The priest’s blessing of the animals ceremony was held in conjunction with St. Francis of Assisi Feast Day on Oct. 4 of each year.
“He (Assisi) was an advocate of blessing all of God’s creation,” Saunders stated.
“I am a cat person,” the priest said at another point.
The ceremony, held in the parish hall of St. James Espiscopal Church on Church Street, included the reading of Scripture from Genesis 1:24-31, Psalm 104:10-25, and Matthew 6:25-33.
The priest held each pet on his lap, while the owner sat in a chair next to him. The priest then prayed over the owner and pet, saying, “May you enjoy life as God created you.”
Peggy Calvert said she brought “Tica,” a gray miniature poodle, to be blessed because “she means so much to me. She’s a very important part of my life.”
Peggy Winfree brought “Ony,” a dog adopted from the Humane Society.
Said Winfree, “She’s got a little bit of a demon in her. I was hoping the reverend could bless it out.”
Steve Harbison brought “Britian,” his dog, and “Myrtle” the turtle to the ceremony. Another person brought a black cat.
The church did not charge the pet owners for the ceremony.
Saunders began the ceremony with the following prayer:
“Most High, Omnipotent Good Lord, grant your people grace to renounce gladly the vanities of this world; that, following the way of blessed Francis of Assisi, we may, for love of you, delight in your whole creation with perfectness of joy. O God, you have made us and all living things, but you are even more wonderful than what you have made. We thank you for giving us these pets who bring us joy. As you take care of us, so also we ask your help that we might take care of those who trust us to look after them. By doing this, we share in your own love for all of creation. We ask this in Jesus’ name.”
Those present responded, “Amen.”
Saunders said that COVID-19 has cut down on the number of people who bring their pets to be blessed. “In 2018 and 2019, we had 50 people,” he said.
He said in the past he has blessed a prize bull, cows and even snakes.