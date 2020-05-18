The state Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed convictions of aggravated assault committed by a Greene County man who stabbed a man in the leg on Thanksgiving Day 2014.
Johnny James Parrish, 46, stabbed the victim in the leg during a 2014 family Thanksgiving Day dinner. He was later convicted by a Greene County Criminal Court jury on two counts of aggravated assault and is currently serving an effective sentence of 15 years in a Tennessee Department of Correction facility.
The trial judge was Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson.
Parrish contended in an appeal heard by the Court of Criminal Appeals that he was entitled to a new trial because of insufficient evidence to support the convictions, the offenses he was charged with were “inadequate,” a motion for a mistrial was denied because the victim wasn’t sequestered before his trial testimony, and the trial court abused its discretion in admitting evidence of a “bad act” committed by Parrish against the victim prior to the stabbing incident.
Parrish also argued he is entitled to relief “due to cumulative errors.” Each allegation of error made by Parrish was rejected by the court.
“We affirm the judgments of the trial court,” authoring Court of Appeals Judge Robert H. Montgomery Jr. wrote in an opinion filed Friday.
Greeneville police were dispatched to an apartment complex on Nov. 28, 2014.
Parrish’s convictions “relate to an altercation at a Thanksgiving family gathering, during which he stabbed (the victim’s) leg,” Montgomery wrote.
The victim was found in the apartment building sitting on a staircase, with a belt strapped to his wounded leg. A detective saw “blood spatter and a knife outside the apartment building” where the stabbing occurred.
A switchblade-type knife used in the stabbing was recovered. The victim declined medical treatment at the scene.
Parrish was not at the apartment complex when police arrived. He was charged with aggravated assault several months later. Parrish maintained he acted in self-defense, the opinion said.
Parrish, who listed a Roller Street address, was convicted in June 2018 of possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced later the same month to the effective 15-year prison term as a “persistent offender,” court records state.