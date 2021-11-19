The Greeneville Standard Review Board marked two structures for demolition during its meeting Thursday afternoon.
A dilapidated vacant residential structure located at 805 N. Main St. was unanimously approved for demolition.
According to Town of Greeneville Building Official Bert Seay, the structure has sat vacant for nearly eight years. The last resident of the property was Ethel Vale, who died in 2015.
Vale left the property to her sister, who lived at the property with Vale.
However, both sisters left the property to each other and outlived their children. Therefore, the property could only be connected to a granddaughter in Round Rock, Texas, who did not respond to a certified letter notifying her of the Review Board’s meeting and the distressed status of the property.
A second property, the foundation and crawlspace system of a residential structure destroyed by fire located at 325 Leonard St., was also unanimously approved for demolition.
“There is no house there, just a pile of garbage,” Seay told the board.
The home has burned to the ground, with only the foundation and crawlspace system remaining.
There were no connected parties who expressed interest in retaining or improving the property, therefore the board approved its demolition and cleanup.
Seay expects that it will take the Greeneville Public Works Department less than a day to clean up the property.
Both properties marked for demolition will be demolished and cleaned up by Greeneville Public Works, which owns a moderately sized backhoe with which to do much of the work.
The cost of the demolition will be paid in the form of a tax lien on the properties. Anyone who purchases the property after demolition would have to pay the tax lien.
Demolition of the two properties is expected to begin by the last week of January.
A third property, a commercial structure with significant fire damage located at 718 W. Irish St., was not approved for demolition.
According to Seay, the owner of the property, Everett Hagerman, says he sold the property to another man who will not register the property deed. Therefore, Hagerman is still technically the owner of the property.
However, the man who now claims to own the property conveyed to Seay that he would improve the property within 90 days.
The Standard Review Board approved a motion that gives the property 90 days to show improvement, or action will be taken.
The board took no action on a fourth property owned by Nancy Barboza. Located on East McKee Street, the residential structure had been up for review by the board due to significant fire damage. However, the structure burned again on Oct. 20.
After the fire, Barboza obtained a demolition permit and demolished the structure. The remains of the demolition are in the process of being cleaned up.
Therefore, the board did not have to order improvement or demolition of the property.
The board also discussed appointing a new member to replace former member Bob Biddle who passed away in August.
The Standard Review Board will have to meet to approve the new board member, who will then have to be approved by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The board did not set a future meeting date.