The Greeneville Standard Review Board will meet and review four properties at 2 p.m. Thursday in the boardroom of Town Hall located at 200 N. College St.
The board will review four properties for safety hazards and possible demolition:
- A dilapidated residential structure at 805 N. Main St.
- A residential structure with significant fire damage on East McKee Street
- A commercial structure with significant fire damage at 718 W. Irish St.
- A residential structure destroyed by fire at 325 Leonard St.
The board will also discuss filling a vacant position on the board.
The board previously met on Oct. 20 but lacked a quorum and therefore could take no official action.