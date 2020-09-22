The Greeneville City Board of Education will consider resolutions on Thursday in support of suspending standardized testing for the 2020-21 school year and legislation to prevent loss of state funding for the next school year due to possible enrollment loss due to COVID-19.
The board will also elect a chairman, vice-chairman, treasurer and TLN representative at Thursday’s meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be new board member Crystal Hirschy’s first.
The resolution to support temporary suspension of state standardized testing, including end-of year and end-of course exams, is to allow educators to focus on student safety and the recoupment of students’ academic and social and emotional skills lost during the extended school closure.
If state standardized testing does continue in some format, the resolution requests that testing results be used as metrics of student progress instead of to determine district or school accountability or rankings and scores statewide.
The Basic Education Program (BEP) Hold Harmless Legislation, also on the Greene County Board of Education’s agenda for approval Thursday evening, is a request that Tennessee state legislature mandate that Tennessee school districts receive 2021-22 BEP allocation amounts equal to or greater than the amounts awarded for the 2020-21 school year.
As BEP funding is based on Average Daily Membership, approval by state legislature of the BEP Hold Harmless Legislation would prevent districts from losing funding due to families withdrawing their children from the district due to COVID-19.
Also on the agenda is consideration of SonicWall Network Security Solution. CARES Act funds would cover the roughly $48,000.
The meeting will be livestreamed at the Greeneville City Schools video channel, gcsvideo.gcschools.net, which can be also be accessed from the district’s website.