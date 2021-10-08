A death penalty trial for a man charged with two murders in Florida after allegedly killing a man in Greeneville has been continued until 2023.
Jury selection in the case of 38-year-old Stanley Eric Mossburg was set to begin Monday in Polk County, Florida, for the October 2019 deaths of a Winter Haven man and woman in their home. Mossburg is charged separately in Tennessee with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Christopher Scott Short in Greeneville days before the Florida homicides.
MOTION FOR CONTINUANCE
The trial judge in the Polk County case recently granted a motion for continuance of Mossburg’s trial by his court-appointed lawyer. Tenth Judicial Circuit Judge Jalal Harb set a Jan. 9, 2023, trial date for Mossburg. A Dec. 10 status hearing in the case is scheduled.
State of Florida prosecutors filed notice in November 2019 of intent to seek the death penalty for Mossburg.
In a motion for continuance of trial, Assistant Public Defender Howard L. “Rex” Dimmig II cited “restraints and complications” beyond his control, including the COVID-19 pandemic, in preparing for Mossburg’s trial.
Dimming wrote in the motion that he has not had sufficient time “to adequately prepare in order to give Mr. Mossburg the fair trial, effective assistance of counsel, complete defense, and the fair and reliable sentencing proceeding to which he is constitutionally entitled.”
The defense has not had adequate time to review extensive discovery evidence to be presented by the prosecution at trial, Dimmig wrote.
An earlier attempt by Mossberg to resolve the case with a plea agreement that would require him to serve 10 consecutive life sentences was turned down by Florida prosecutors. The trial continuance will allow Dimmig “a reasonable time to prepare,” the motion states.
Greene County prosecutors have said that they can’t extradite Mossburg back to Tennessee in connection with Scott’s death until Florida court proceedings are complete.
Mossburg is charged in connection with the deaths of Marguerite Ethel Morey and Kenneth Rex Bever in the Winter Haven house they shared with survivor Thomas D. Kohl.
Court documents state that Mossburg allegedly used a knife to kill Morey and Bever. Mossburg, armed with a knife and handgun, allegedly held Kohl hostage in the house after Kohl returned home from work.
Mossburg is charged in Florida with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm and other felonies filed as the investigation proceeded.
Additional charges include three counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of felony petit theft, two counts of use or possession of personal identification of a decreased person, criminal use of personal identification and illegal use of a credit card more than two times.
The prosecution continues to introduce evidence to be presented at trial. Discovery shared with Dimmig includes jail emails from Mossburg, autopsy reports, and medical examiner reports and photographs of the victims.
Testimony by Kohl, law enforcement officers and other witnesses will also be heard at trial, according to court documents.
FROM TENNESSEE TO FLORIDA
The body of Short, 33, of Greeneville, was found on the morning of Oct. 2, 2019, outside the Celebrity Coin Laundry in a strip mall on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The laundromat has since closed.
Short was killed by a man armed with a knife who confronted him inside the laundromat. Authorities allege the attacker is Mossburg.
Mossburg, a native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, is charged in Tennessee with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with Short’s death.
Authorities have not said why Mossburg was in Greene County in early October 2019. He had been staying in a camp in a wooded area in Greeneville near the laundromat before Short’s death. Mossburg allegedly took Short’s car, drove to the Spartanburg area and sold the car. He later took a bus to Orlando, Florida, before traveling to Polk County.
Authroties allege that after killing Morey and Bever in Winter Haven, Mossburg left the the victims’ house early on Oct. 14, 2019, in Morey’s sport utility vehicle. He later returned to within several blocks of the crimes and barricaded himself in a nearby house.
Mossburg allegedly fired gunshots at Polk County sheriff’s deputies trying to take him into custody during the night of Oct. 14. He struggled with and injured a K-9 dog early on the morning of Oct. 15, 2019, in the garage of the house before being apprehended.
Mossburg allegedly used credit cards and other possessions of Morey and Beaver after their deaths, leading to additional charges being filed against him in 2020. Evidence at trial will include surveillance videos at the three bank ATMs where Mossburg drove to withdraw money using the victims’ debit cards.
Mossburg, known by the street name “Woo Woo,” is charged with at least 27 offenses in connection with the Polk County case.
In a document filed in 2019 in the 10th Judicial Circuit, a prosecutor wrote that Mossburg’s alleged actions in the murders of Morey and Beaver were “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.”
Florida State Attorney Brian Haas wrote in a notice of intent that the state intends to prove eight aggravating factors at trial justifying capital punishment for Mossburg.
One states his actions were committed “in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.”
Mossburg remains held without bond in the Polk County Jail pending resolution of the Florida case.