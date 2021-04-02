Tennessee has reached a vaccination landmark of 1 million state residents being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
Approximately 22% of Tennessee residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.
“We celebrate this milestone and expect to see this number increase as vaccine is more widely
available,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said. “The hard work and dedication of our local health departments and statewide vaccine partners have helped us reach this significant moment in our fight against COVID-19.”
In Greene County, the Health Department reported, nearly 16 percent of residents have completed their vaccinations, receiving the required one or two doses, depending on which vaccine they received.
Greene County recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the state Health Department’s daily update. The county currently has 109 active cases.
More than half of Tennesseans over the age of 60 have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly two-thirds of those over age 70 have received their first dose, according to the Health Department.
Meanwhile, over the past month, Tennessee’s Hispanic population receiving at least one dose has increased from 3.9% to 12.9%, and Tennessee’s Black population receiving at least one dose has increased from 5% to 15%, the agency said.
“We are encouraged that Tennessee is increasing uptake particularly among our elderly, minority and underserved populations,” Piercey said. “At this point in the vaccine rollout, we are committed to access for everyone if they choose to receive a vaccine in a health department, a pharmacy, or a provider’s office.”
The Greene County Health Department is now vaccinating anyone 16 years or older at the former Greene Valley Development Center, 4850 East Andrew Johnson Highway. To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start a registration.
For help scheduling a vaccination, call the Northeast Regional COVID-19 Registration Line at 423-979-4689. The COVID-19 Registration Line is staffed Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. The sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing times at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., have been modified to 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Northeast Regional Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.