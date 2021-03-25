With the arrival of new federal stimulus checks, some Tennessee consumers may use the funds this spring to purchase new vehicles.
“Unfortunately, some unscrupulous auto dealers and salespeople might seize the opportunity for financial deceit at consumers’ expense,” a joint news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission said.
The state agencies “urge consumers to remember some simple tips to avoid being taken for a ride by misleading vehicle advertisements that might put a scammer in the driver’s seat,” the news release said.
“In recent months, we have seen an increase of complaints related to auto dealers potentially violating state advertising laws,” motor vehicle Commission Executive Director Denise Lawrence said.
“While Tennessee’s motor vehicle laws protect consumers, the best defense against deceptive automobile advertisements is education. By educating Tennesseans about automobile advertisement regulations, we hope to equip them with confidence in making their next vehicle purchase,” Lawrence said.
If a consumer feels he or she is the victim of an unfair or deceptive business practice when dealing with an auto dealer or salesperson, consumers can file a complaint online at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/regboards/mvc/consumer-resources/file-a-complaint.html with the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission, contact the commission at 615- 741-2711, or by email at motor.vehicle@tn.gov.
BASIC GUIDELINES
Consumers are encouraged to remember some basic guidelines regarding automobile advertisements:
- Advertisements for new vehicles must indicate the vehicle’s stock number.
- Keep a copy of the advertisement or take a screenshot and reference it.
- Call ahead and make sure the advertised car is still on the dealer’s lot. Reference the stock number.
- If the vehicle on the lot is not what is being advertised, consumers should steer clear.
- Beware of balloon payments. Balloon payments promise a temporary low price in order to entice a customer into signing a deal. Once the deal is signed, the remainder of the loan is much higher than the temporary low price.
- When it comes to payment advertisements that focus on how much a customer will pay, the ads must include all costs, charges and any fees payable.
- Avoid dealers who claim “We are No. 1 in car sales!”, “Name your own price” or “Lowest price in town!” The claims are “unsubstantiated and misleading” and are prohibited, the release said.
- All advertisements must identify the dealer by their business name and/or their state issued dealer license number.
- Consumers should only buy a vehicle from a licensed salesperson or motor vehicle dealer.
- Before buying, visit verify.tn.gov to check the license status of the salesperson or the dealership you’re visiting.
The Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission has primary authority over motor vehicle dealer advertising in Tennessee. Its authority is also shared with other authorities, such as the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Trade Commission. For federal advertising regulations, visit ftc.gov. A copy of Tennessee advertising rules can be found at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/regboards/mvc/rules-and-laws.html.