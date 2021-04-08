NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Securities Division is sponsoring the EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee, taking place through April 15.
The EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee is a nationwide financial literacy challenge for high school students.
As many families across the country are struggling financially in the wake of the pandemic, from unemployment to career shifts to a reduction in income, the EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee provides an opportunity for students to learn the critical importance of saving and budgeting for short-term and long-term financial goals, according to a news release.
“In these times of financial uncertainty for many Americans, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance is especially committed to engaging our communities, increasing financial literacy and driving impactful change,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “We are proud to be supporting parents and students through the Financial Literacy Bee and we hope this opportunity will encourage family conversations about important financial topics and positive financial habits.”
The virtual challenge features four short digital lessons followed by a capstone essay contest in which students share a short-term or long-term savings goal and outline their plan to achieve that goal. Winners of the EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee will receive a total of $20,000 in college scholarships.
To participate, visit: https://tennessee.everfi-next.net/welcome/financial-bee-2021.
Topics include how to save, set financial goals, budget and invest.
“Investor education is an important focus for the Securities Division,” said Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling. “Not only do we want Tennessee students to have opportunities for aid with continued education expenses, we want to educate them on the importance of investing early and investing wisely. The pandemic has shown us that it’s important to be prepared for the unexpected and strong financial habits started at an early age are key for a solid financial foundation in the future.”