An audit of Greene County for the 2020-21 fiscal year resulted in five findings and recommendations by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office.
The state comptroller’s office annual financial report covers the 2020-21 fiscal year between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. The audit was provided for review Tuesday to county employees.
The findings and recommendations by comptroller’s office Division of Local Government Audit following a review of basic financial statements were reviewed with Greene County management, as noted in a communication to county Mayor Kevin Morrison.
Findings in the 253-page audit include the offices of county Register of Deeds Joy Rader, Superintendent of Highways Kevin Swatsell, Sheriff Wesley Holt and Director of Greene County Schools David McLain.
Most Greene County offices returned a satisfactory report from the Comptroller's office.
"In the overall scheme of things for the majority of Greene County Government offices, the audit was completely clean. Any notes pointed out to us in systems and processes improvements are being looked at and implemented," Morrison said. "We work hard to be open, transparent and accurate with all of our functions of government so we reduce the possibilities of mistakes and findings."
Summary findings, corrective actions and recommendations in the report include:
OFFICE OF REGISTER OF DEEDS
“Office personnel collected personal funds for the register of deeds," the report states.
The comptroller’s office noted a “significant deficiency under government auditing standards.”
According to the financial report, “During our audit, we received an allegation that office employees were collecting and receipting rental revenue for the register’s personal business ventures during business hours.” After receiving the allegation, the comptroller’s office “met with various officials and office personnel and learned that this practice had been occurring for numerous years.”
“During the register’s absences from the office, employees were collecting rental revenue from tenants and writing receipts, if requested. It appears that these funds were receipted in a manual (not official) receipt book,” the audit states.
From the comptroller’s office review of the receipt book provided by Rader, “receipts signed by persons other than the register date back to at least July 2018.”
Also reviewed were official cash journals, bank statements, and receipt books of the office, “and it does not appear that any of these rental collections were included with county funds.”
“This practice potentially co-mingles personal and county funds, reduces control over county funds, and increases the risk of fraud and misappropriation. Additionally, county employees should only transact county business during business hours,” the audit states.
The comptroller’s office recommendation is that, “The practice of having county employees collect personal rental revenues for the register during business hours should be discontinued.”
A corrective action plan signed by Rader included in the audit document states, “Additional training has been conducted and implemented for the purpose of making sure that no monies will be collected by myself or any employee unless it if for the official business pertaining to the office.”
A message was left for Rader seeking comment.
OFFICE OF ROAD SUPERINTENDENT
“An investigation of the highway department disclosed department equipment was used on the private property of an employee," the report states.
On Jan. 6, 2021, the Comptroller’s Division of Investigations issued an investigative report on the Highway Department. The report disclosed that in August 2019, Highway Superintendent Kevin Swatsell “authorized department personnel to use department equipment to obtain donated fill dirt to repair a flood-damaged road from private property owned by a department employee, which created the potential for adverse public perception and risk of abuse.”
Swatsell noted that the dirt moving in question happened several years ago, and that the office found no wrong doing.
"This finding occurred in 2019, and the comptroller investigation found no wrongdoing in the Greene County Highway Department's actions. The advice given was to be mindful of public perception," Swatsell said. "I would also like to say that the Greene County Highway Department's actions resulted in a $4,200 savings for the taxpayers."
The report notes that the employee’s personal property “was not significantly improved by the removal of the fill dirt,” but it adds that “due to potential for adverse public perception and increased risk of abuse, extra precautions should be taken whenever county equipment is used on private property, particularly the private property of county officials or employees.”
It states Swatsell “should consult with the county attorney and the county commission before undertaking any such arrangements.”
OFFICE OF SHERIFF
An investigation of the sheriff’s department disclosed that the former information technology administrator misappropriated $49,826, the report states.
On May 18, 2021, the Comptroller’s Division of Investigations issued an investigative report on the sheriff’s department.
“The investigation was initiated after current sheriff’s department personnel identified numerous purchases of equipment that were never received by the department,” the audit states.
The investigative report disclosed that former IT Administrator David Stewart Cowles “misappropriated a total of $49,826 related to improper use of the county credit card to make 244 personal purchases, altering invoices provided to the county for payment, improperly reporting time, and personal use of a county cellphone by himself and family members.”
On May 14, 2021, Cowles entered a guilty plea in Greene County Criminal Court to one count of theft over $10,000 and was ordered to pay restitution of $39,299 to Greene County.
As of June 30, 2021, Cowles had paid restitution of $33,173 to the county, leaving an unpaid balance of $6,126. The unpaid balance is reflected as a cash shortage in the financial statements of the county General Fund, the audit states.
In a corrective action plan response submitted and signed by Sheriff Wesley Holt and included in the audit document, Holt wrote that upon taking office in September 2018, he “immediately terminated the services of (Cowles) who had been employed during the previous sheriff’s administration.”
Holt then reviewed purchase orders issued at Cowles’ direction “and discovered a substantial number of computers he ordered and purchased were missing from the sheriff’s department.”
Cowles was also employed in a similar capacity at the time with the Greeneville Police Department, and Holt found Cowles “had submitted time sheets to both departments that appeared to have some fraudulent entries.”
Holt notified the comptroller’s office of his findings and an investigation began that took nearly two years to complete. A legal resolution, including restitution, was reached in 2021.
Holt emphasized that none of Cowles’ actions took place during his tenure as sheriff.
As a result of the investigation, Holt noted in the letter to the comptroller’s office that management “will have more oversight over all purchase orders and credit cards.”
Holt wrote that when he became sheriff in 2018, a requirement that all purchase orders be signed by him or Chief Deputy David Beverly was put in place.
Departmental credit cards “are now logged out and are only used for purchases approved by the administration,” he wrote.
“Independent accountability is in place on all received items via the packing slip they arrive,” the letter in the audit report states.
OFFICE OF DIRECTOR OF SCHOOLS
“Central Cafeteria Funds were not properly reconciled, and funds were not timely remitted to the county trustee,” the report states
“The county had deficiencies in the maintenance of capital asset records,” the report also states.
Director of Schools David McLain signed off on corrective action plans for both findings in a response to the comptroller’s office.
Proper reconciliation of Central Cafeteria Funds are being addressed.
“Discrepancies will be followed up on immediately. All items will be reconciled monthly to the monthly bank statements. Collections from all programs will be remitted to the trustee at least monthly once accounts are reconciled,” county schools Budget Director Kayla Crawford wrote in a response and correction action signed by McLain.
Corrective actions were not taken sooner because “unanticipated changes in central office staff caused delays in training and improving the process,” the response said.
Comptroller’s office recommendations include:
- “The office should reconcile records of each deposit with amounts listed on the bank statements. All collections should be remitted to the county trustee once the reconciliations are completed.”
- “The school department should maintain accurate capital assets records for all school department-owned assets as required by generally accepted accounting principles.”
OTHER RECOMMENDATION
The audit states that Greene County does not have a central system of accounting, budgeting and purchasing.
“Sound business practices dictate that establishing a central system would significantly improve internal controls over the accounting, budgeting, and purchasing processes. The absence of a central system of accounting, budgeting, and purchasing has been a management decision by the county commission resulting in decentralization and some duplication of effort,” the audit states.
“The Division of Local Government Audit strongly believes that the adoption of a central system of accounting, budgeting, and purchasing is a best practice that would significantly improve accountability and the quality of services provided to the citizens of Greene County.
“Therefore, we recommend the adoption of the County Financial Management System of 1981 or a private act, which would provide for a central system of accounting, budgeting, and purchasing covering all county departments,” the audit states.