The Tennessee Supreme Court Friday issued an order further easing current restrictions on in-person proceedings.
The order issued Friday reduces the required space between people in the courtroom from 6 to 3 feet, lifts any courtroom capacity limits still in effect, and lifts the facial coverings requirement.
The order “provides judicial districts and judges discretion to require courtroom capacity limits as health and safety conditions necessitate,” a news release said.
The order “also still encourages facial coverings in compliance with CDC guidelines and allows any person to wear a facial covering.”
The order encourages courts to continue to use “alternative means to in-person hearings, including video and teleconferences,” the news release said.
“Statewide, the courts have done a tremendous job staying open under these trying circumstances for over a year and the Supreme Court commends their innovation, dedication, and perseverance in following our Orders, CDC Guidelines, and state and county health directives,” Chief Justice Jeff Bivins said.
Biovins said that it “is time to allow courts more flexibility in managing their caseloads and courtrooms while still being cognizant that the virus is still out there.”
The order is the 10th issued by the Supreme Court related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From March 2020 to June 2020 and again from December 2020 to March 2021, many types of in-person proceedings were suspended and strict precautions were mandated for any permissible in-person proceedings.
Courts relied on video and audio conferences, outdoor locations, staggered dockets, “and other innovative ideas to keep cases moving and constitutional and other rights preserved,” the release said.
State courts have held nearly 18,700 video proceedings on Zoom licenses managed by the Administrative Office of the Courts.
On March 15, 2021, the most recent suspension of non-jury in-person proceedings was lifted, and on March 31, the suspension of jury trials was lifted.