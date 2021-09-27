The Tennessee Department of Education recently released data from the 2020-21 Tennessee Comprehensive Achievement Program (TCAP) assessments, including schools and districts that improved over the 2018-19 year and earned removal from a federal Priority or Focus status.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TCAP testing did not occur in the 2019-20 year.
Two local schools, Hal Henard and Mosheim elementary, were among the schools where TCAP scores were flagged by the state in 2018-19 for poor performance, placing both schools on the state’s Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI) Focus list.
Both schools are listed as exiting ATSI status this year.
The State Report Card, released Friday, contains limited information that includes participation and success rates, but TCAP testing data was not used to formulate letter grades for schools or districts as customary. Instead, all districts are assigned a letter H for “Held Harmless,” indicating they met the requirement of testing at least 80% of students in order for accountability measures, such as the typical letter grades included in the State Report Card, to be waived due to the pandemic. All Tennessee public schools met that requirement, according to a press release from the state. Full data has been provided to school systems but will not be released publicly this year.
LOCAL SCHOOLS IMPROVE
Assistant Director for Instruction for Greeneville City Schools Dr. Suzanne Bryant and Testing Coordinator for Greene County Schools Jennifer Teague said Hal Henard and Mosheim elementary schools were placed on ATSI status due to scores among the Black, Hispanic and Native American subgroup of students. Both said the schools worked hard to improve.
“They were given that designation two years ago, and that was the last time we tested before this cycle,” Teague noted. “The state works closely with ATSI schools, so they worked with Principal Sarah Gray and her staff in terms of looking at data and tracking those students the whole next year, and Sarah felt really good that Mosheim was going to come off that list, but we didn’t get to test because of COVID.”
Bryant also said Hal Henard likely would have left ATSI status in 2020 if testing had been conducted.
“I am sure they would have come up in 2020, but they didn’t have the opportunity,” Bryant said.
Teague said Mosheim’s removal from ATSI status is related to the number of students.
“One of the reasons is that you have to have 30 or more students in a subgroup, and when we created West Greene Middle School last year, that took about half of those students,” Teague said. “Now neither of those schools has enough in that population to form a subgroup, so we don’t really know what that data would have looked like, but I know (Principal Sarah Gray) felt really good that Mosheim was on target.”
With both schools removed from ATSI status, there are now no local schools listed in any category.
“No schools were held accountable this year for TCAP results because of the pandemic, but we have reports that none of our schools would have been designated ATSI this year,” said Teague. “That is great news, especially in a pandemic, so we are excited and optimistic.”
“This is very good news. They exited focus status in a pandemic, and we are so proud of them,” Bryant said.
REPORT CARD
Most of the data typically made publicly available is not included in the 2020-21 State Report Card due to the Hold Harmless provisions passed by state legislature in January.
Participation and success rates are among the data available publicly.
While the statewide participation rate was 94.4%, according to the Report Card, Greene County Schools tested 96.1% and Greeneville City Schools tested 98.2% of students.
According to available data related to academic achievement, 27.8% of students statewide scored on track or mastered annual state tests. In Greene County Schools that was 25.4%, and in Greeneville City Schools that was 34%.
Scores in both districts have dropped since before the pandemic, with Greeneville City Schools’ 2019 success rate listed as 45.3% and Greene County’s as 34.7%.
The Greeneville City Board of Education will hear a report by Bryant on Tuesday on the results of 2020-21 TCAP testing.
For full details available publicly, visit the Tennessee Department of Education website www.tn.gov/education or access it directly at https://reportcard.tnedu.gov.