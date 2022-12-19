Economic development on land at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center in Tusculum is one step closer with the announcement Monday that the Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board will receive a $100,000 grant for due diligence studies on 336 acres of undeveloped land.
Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced that the Greene Valley project is among 10 new Site Development Grants statewide totaling approximately $3.1 million.
The grants are designed to help communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements to land economic development projects. The funds at the former Greene Valley site will be used for carrying out archeological and environmental studies “to ensure there is nothing at the site that would hinder future development,” Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership, said Monday.
Once the due diligence study is complete and if it returns satisfactory results and meets state oversight, further grant funding approved by Lee’s office would be made available for purchase of the property, Taylor said.
The Greene County Partnership led the application process for the grant for the local Industrial Development Board.
The 336-acre property at the former Greene Valley site south of Edens Road was recently appraised for $1.5 million. Development of the site could serve as an economic springboard for the area, officials have said. The Greene Valley Developmental Center closed in 2017.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said the grant announcement was "exceptional news."
"This is a wonderful development. We finally have some movement in the right direction given how complicated the relationship of the property is and has been between different state departments. We look forward to taking this step and then looking on over the horizon to what we can envision out there that can help everyone in Greene County," Morrison said.
“When we provide rural communities with the tools needed to attract new jobs and investment to our state, more Tennesseans have opportunities to thrive. I thank our General Assembly members for their partnership in funding 10 additional site development grants and look forward to seeing the economic growth and prosperity that will result from these projects,” Lee said in a news release.
“Congratulations to the communities receiving funding through the latest round of the Site Development Grant program,” McWhorter said in the release.
“Having an inventory of shovel-ready industrial sites is an essential component of the recruiting process, and we stand ready to support these communities as they invest in their infrastructure and advance towards achieving Select Tennessee site certification,” he said.
Applications were reviewed by an advisory committee made up of TNECD, Austin Consulting, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The Greene Valley development application was supported by the community’s senator and representative in the Tennessee General Assembly, Sen. Steve Southerland and Rep. David Hawk.
Plans for the developed section of the former Greene Valley facility in Tusculum are also moving forward.
Locating a Tennessee College of Applied Technology and a regional DIDD office that offers expanded services would provide an economic boost to Greene County and the surrounding area, Hawk said recently. The property has been discussed as a possible location for the college and DIDD facilities.
The state budget approved by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Bill Lee includes $60 million for a new Tennessee DIDD facility and Developmental Disabilities and $30 million for a new Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
The Greene County TCAT facility, if approved, is scheduled to be completed by 2025, according to state budget documents. It would be located on the developed section of the former Greene Valley property.
The Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board was formed earlier this year to oversee development at the former Greene Valley site.
The three municipalities, through the IDB, plan to buy the 336 undeveloped acres at the former Greene Valley property. Monday’s announcement moves that process forward.
The college could be located on developed property that will remain state-owned. Some of the buildings at the former Greene Valley site may be torn down to make room for the TCAT facility, officials have said.
A grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development allows a 90%-10% split of the cost of the property to enable the Industrial Development Board to make the purchase.
The price of the 336 acres of undeveloped property currently owned by the DIDD was recently placed at $1.5 million.