The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has awarded a company $60,000 to help rehabilitate a building on Depot Street.
The grant to LMD Technologies for work at 122 W. Depot St. is among 26 Tennessee Historic Development Grants totaling $4 million announced Friday by the state.
“Tennessee’s historic buildings are a contributing factor to what makes our communities unique, and I applaud each of these grant recipients for taking on the task of rehabilitating and preserving these sites,” Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a news release. “We are pleased to be a part of
this program, which helps restore these structures while spurring additional economic and tourist development opportunities in each of these communities.”
Approved by the Tennessee General Assembly in April 2021, the program provides more than $4 million to projects that aim to renovate and preserve historic buildings across the state. The program encourages communities and private developers to invest in buildings that have contributed to a community’s history but now sit idle. These buildings can once again contribute
to the economy through job creation and commercial opportunities, state officials said.
The grants provide 30 percent of the funding for the building rehabilitation up to $300,000. This $4 million investment of state funds will leverage more than $14 million in private investment, according to the news release.
The Department of Economic and Community Development partnered with the Tennessee Historical Commission to structure application requirements and review grant applications to ensure that each proposal would rehabilitate the structures while maintaining the historical integrity, according to the news release. The Historical Commission’s mission is to protect, preserve, maintain and administer historic places and encourage the inclusive diverse study of Tennessee’s history for the benefit of future generations.
"The staff of the THC partnered with TNECD to help ensure the success of the pilot grant
program. Specifically, THC worked with TNECD staff to set standards and guidelines for the restoration of historic properties and will be responsible reviewing the completed projects,” said Patrick McIntyre, executive director and state historic preservation officer of the Tennessee Historical Commission. “Some of the applicants to the Tennessee Historic Development Grants also applied for the Federal Historic Tax Credit program that THC administers. The THC is proud to be a partner and hopes this program continues in the future."