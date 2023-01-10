Applications are being accepted from rescue squads for $2 million in grants through the newly created Rescue Squad Grant Program, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The window for applications began Monday. Applications will be accepted until 3 p.m on Feb. 10.
Gov. Bill Lee and the General Assembly in 2022 approved funding of this program for the purchase of lifesaving equipment by Tennessee rescue squads. Grant awards can be used to purchase equipment used by rescue squads for incident response and to protect the lives of squad members.
“This program will help provide resources to Tennessee’s rescue squads while fulfilling Governor Lee’s vision of strengthening Tennessee’s rural communities,” Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence said in a news release.
TDCI Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention Gary Farley said that men and women on rescue squads who serve Tennessee communities “embody the Volunteer State’s spirit at its finest.”
“It is a priority of our team to provide them with a way to acquire reliable and effective equipment to serve their communities in much the same way that the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program assists Tennessee’s volunteer fire departments,” Farley said.
Eligible rescue squads must have an active registration with the secretary of state and be recognized by a local government to provide rescue squad services.
There are over 90 rescue squads across the state that provide a range of specialized services including extrication, structural collapse response, and swift water rescue, including the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad
Applications received during the submission period will be scored internally and submitted to a seven-member committee who will oversee the award selection. The committee is composed of six members from the Tennessee Rescue Squad Association and TDCI’s Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention.
Applicants with questions about the grant should contact Director of Education and Outreach Michelle Price at SFMO.grants@tn.gov or by calling 629-259-1713.