Applications are being accepted from volunteer fire departments for $5 million in grants through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
The grant program is administered through the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The program was created by legislation approved in 2019 by Gov. Bill Lee and the state General Assembly. It earmarks funds for the purchase of firefighting equipment by Tennessee volunteer fire departments, or to help volunteer departments meet local match requirements for federal grants for purchasing equipment.
Several volunteer fire departments in Greene County have successfully applied for grants that enabled the purchase of self contained breathing apparatus tanks and other needed equipment.
Grant proceeds can be used to purchase equipment other than fire trucks or vehicles used by firefighters to extinguish fires and protect the lives of firefighters.
The grants can also be used to help fire departments pay or reimburse the cost share for federal grants that have already been awarded.
Since the program’s launch in 2020, grants totaling $1.5 million have been provided to over 100 Tennessee fire departments. The allocation of $5 million represents the largest amount yet for the program.
“As we have seen in our outreach visits across all 95 Tennessee counties during the past three years, the men and women of the Tennessee fire service have no lack of bravery or courage, but in some cases, they have a pressing need to replace outdated firefighting equipment. This program will help provide resources to Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters while fulfilling Gov. Lee’s vision of strengthening Tennessee’s rural communities,” Carter Lawrence, Tennessee state fire marshal and TDCI commissioner, said in a news release.
Gary Farley, TDCI assistant commissioner of fire prevention, said in the release that volunteer firefighters “willingly put their lives on the line for their communities for little or no compensation or recognition.”
“It is incumbent on our team to provide these firefighters with a way to acquire reliable and effective firefighting equipment to protect themselves as they protect their communities,” Farley said.
Eligible fire departments must hold a valid recognition from the SFMO and have a staff comprised by less than 51% full-time career firefighters.
Applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Applications received during the submission period will be scored internally and submitted to a seven-member committee who will oversee the award selection.
The committee is composed of three representatives from the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, three representatives from the Tennessee Firemen’s Association, and TDCI’s assistant commissioner of fire prevention. Per statute, the funds will be awarded equally among Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions.
Applicants with questions about the grant should contact Director of Education and Outreach Michelle Price by email at michelle.price@tn.gov or by calling 629-259-1713.