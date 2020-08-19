The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has announced the opening of the 2020 grant cycle for public recreation.
The grant cycle will include funding from the Recreational Trails Program, the Local Parks and Recreation Fund and the Land and Water Conservation Fund, according to a release from the state department.
TDEC’s Division of Recreational Educational Services will host a virtual grant application workshop via WebEx at 1 p.m. CDT on Sept. 3. The workshop is expected to last approximately 2 1/2 hours. The workshop will provide information and requirements to assist in determining if projects being considered meet application requirements.
All three funding sources are competitive grant programs and provide funds via reimbursements for awarded projects with qualified expenses, the release stated.
The Recreational Trails Program (RTP) provides matching grants to 501c3 organizations proposing a project on publicly owned land as well as state, local, and federal governmental agencies.
These funds may be used for trail development, trail head support facilities, acquisition of land for recreational trails or corridors, non-routine maintenance, and restoration of existing trails.
The Local Parks and Recreation Fund provides state funding to local governmental agencies. The funds may be used for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways and the purchase of land for recreational facilities.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund provides federal matching grant dollars to local and state governments agencies. The funds may be used for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.
Those interested in applying for the 2020 grant cycle are encouraged to attend the virtual grant application workshop as the grant application process and criteria have changed for this cycle, according to the release.
Applications will be accepted via the TDEC Grant Management System only. To guarantee a seat, register using the link below for the virtual grant application workshop to be held via WebEx or contact Hannah Smith at (615) 532-0752. Registered individuals at their discretion may allow other individuals to view the WebEx from their device.
To register, use this link: https://tnstateparks.com/events/details/#/?event=res-2020-grant-cycle-workshop
For more information about the grant programs, visit https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/res-recreation-educational-services/res-recreation-educational-services-grants0.html.