Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison lifted the limited State of Emergency declaration for the county water system, effective at noon Saturday.
Morrison’s decision to lift the limited state of emergency comes with continued improvements with water systems in Greene County.
Morrison consulted Saturday morning with Greene County utility district managers, including Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White.
According to an email from Morrison, he and White determined that gains in water pressure and decreases in water pumping demands are “sufficiently sustainable” for car washes to be reconnected and to end drafting procedures for volunteer fire departments.
The GWC continues to see gains in all their water supply tanks and they have opened those tanks to supply gravity feed, "thus no longer relying on just system pressure," according to Morrison.
He stated current improving conditions will allow lifting volunteer fire department drafting procedures and allowing the use of fire hydrants. Volunteer fire departments had been directed to draft water for emergency situations from sources like steams and creeks.
The Greeneville Water Commission reported that water pumping demand is down to 9.8 million gallons a day, a marked decrease from the 12.2 million gallons of water a day that was being pumped during the week-long, weather-related emergency.
The increase was due to excessive water loss from leaks and pipe breakage, utility officials said. Normal water demand this time of year is about 8 million gallons a day.
OTHER UTILITY DISTRICTS
Improved conditions include the Chuckey Utility District. Utility Director Tyson Lamb announced an end to the “boil water” notice Saturday.
The Chuckey Utility District reports water level gains in all of its tanks, including Clear Springs, Chuckey, South Central, Horse Creek and Limestone.
Tyson added that customers living on or in higher elevations “may still experience intermittent loss (and) low pressure/weak flow until the system completely stabilizes” over the next 24 to 48 hours.
Morrison noted that two moderate leaks and breakages in 6-inch lines have been repaired in the Glen Hills system and they report no notable system supply issues.
North Greene, Mosheim, Old Knox, and Cross Anchor utility officials reported “no notable” water supply issues in their systems.
It is recommended for Chuckey residents to “check and monitor” water meters and lines over the upcoming days to watch for leaks or line breakage.
According to the email, North Greene Utilities Director John Waddle reported that water had been restored and customers had not reported “any further issues.”
Utility districts report that most of the identified water loss across the entire system has occurred on the “customer side” of the meter and has gone unnoticed, Morrison stated.
“Homeowners, landlords and business managers are still highly encouraged to check lines and meters for leaks or line breakage,” he added. “Greene County is blessed with many talented plumbers and water line contractors and water repair specialists, but the events of the past week have kept them extremely busy and booked. Identifying the problem and notifying them quickly may save additional outage of your service.”
Customer water distribution points at the Chuckey Utility District and Greene County Office of Emergency Management will be closed until Tuesday, Jan. 3 over the New Year’s holiday weekend “unless the situation deteriorates, necessitating reopening,” according to Morrison.
WORK COMMENDED
Morrison stated that utilities and others responded well to the water supply emergency prompted by the recent extreme cold wave, followed by temperatures this week exceeding 60 degrees.
“In true Greene County fashion, we appreciate everyone’s patience and willingness to sacrifice to help their neighbors. Emergencies are always difficult and inconveniencing,” Morrison stated. “We appreciate and commend all of our utility district personnel, the Greeneville Water Commission, and our emergency management team. They are few in number but literally worked around the clock to keep the water supply system viable and operating, finding and fixing leaks and shifting supply to keep as many with service as possible.
“We are grateful to be in a much better position to see 2023 come in,” Morrison noted.