Tennessee is among the states hardest hit by the baby formula supply chain issues, say Janie Burney and Kristen Johnson, UT Extension family and consumer science specialists.

They remind parents across the state that they can find resources regarding baby formula substitutions from the Tennessee Department of Health website for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program. The website is at https://www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/fhw/wic.html .

The two specialists caution parents to check with their health care provider or the local health department before switching their baby’s formula.

The website also lists information from the American Academy of Pediatrics, among other resources, and has links to local county health departments and clinics and hospitals providing WIC services.

