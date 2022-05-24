State Offers Resources For Finding Safe Baby Formula Substitutions May 24, 2022 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tennessee is among the states hardest hit by the baby formula supply chain issues, say Janie Burney and Kristen Johnson, UT Extension family and consumer science specialists.They remind parents across the state that they can find resources regarding baby formula substitutions from the Tennessee Department of Health website for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program. The website is at https://www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/fhw/wic.html .The two specialists caution parents to check with their health care provider or the local health department before switching their baby’s formula.The website also lists information from the American Academy of Pediatrics, among other resources, and has links to local county health departments and clinics and hospitals providing WIC services. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baby Formula Food Internet Hospital Public Authority Website State Substitution Health Department Specialist Supply Chain Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Courthouse Co-Workers Recall Jeffers As Mentor, Friend 'You Need People Even If You Don't Think You Do': Trey Youngblood's Accident Tells A Story Of Faith And Community BUNDY COLUMN: Nah, Devil Fans Aren't A Bunch Of Hooligans 2 Sentenced In Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme Meet Your Heroes: Youngblood Reunites With EMS Workers Who Helped Save His Life Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.