NASHVILLE – State offices will remain closed Friday across Tennessee “due to continued hazardous weather and travel conditions statewide, including freezing rain, ice and snowfall,” according to a news release from Gov. Bill Lee’s office.
Lee closed state offices early on Thursday as winter storm moved across the state.
State employees will utilize work from home capabilities where possible. State services offered online will remain available, according to the news release.
Residents are urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel where possible on Friday, the governor’s office said in the news release.