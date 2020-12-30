During the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office urges Tennesseans “to consider the financial and physical risks that can arise from a fireworks-related mishap,” a news release said.
Accidental fires or damages caused by fireworks in a Tennessee municipality that bans fireworks may not be covered by traditional homeowners or renters insurance policies, putting the financial burden of making repairs solely on the shoulders of consumers, the news release said.
Consumer fireworks also pose a hazard to Tennesseans’ health and safety, especially to young people, the release said.
Nationwide, an estimated 9,100 fireworks injuries were treated at hospital emergency departments in 2018 while 36 percent of fireworks injuries were to children younger than 15, according to the most recent U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Annual Fireworks Report.
About 45 percent of fireworks injuries were burns.