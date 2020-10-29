Tennessee Commissioner of Education Dr. Penny Schwinn and state Rep. David Hawk told local school officials they are confident the state legislature will suspend accountability measures associated with testing for the school year due to COVID-19.
Schwinn and Hawk (R-5) visited West Greene High School Tuesday afternoon and Tusculum View Elementary School Wednesday morning, where they heard and discussed school officials’ concerns related to the impacts of COVID-19 on schools.
In September both the Greene County and Greeneville City school boards, along with others across the state, passed resolutions in support of a moratorium on state standardized testing and Basic Education Program (BEP) hold harmless legislation for 2020-21.
Hawk said these issues have been two of the biggest concerns for Tennessee public schools this year, in addition to the need for expanded broadband access in rural areas.
“I am confident we will be able to work something out so that test scores will not harm teachers, students or districts,” Hawk said. “The expectation is that we will come up with a plan.”
Schwinn said she shares Hawk’s confidence and added that Gov. Bill Lee also supports a temporary removal of any negative consequences for schools and educators associated with accountability measures tied to student assessments for the 2020-21 school year. Lee’s office issued a statement to that effect on Oct. 16.
Greene County Director of Schools David McLain brought up the concern of BEP funding loss due to declining enrollment, as funding is allocated based on the number of students enrolled in each district, and the need for more funding.
Districts anticipated more parents might remove their children from public school in favor of homeschooling for the year, and McLain told Schwinn that about 225 students have withdrawn from the school system this year.
“What can we do beyond a hold harmless for one year,” McLain asked. “We are going to feel the effects of this for five years.”
Declining enrollment and related funding loss have been ongoing concerns for the school system that McLain had discussed with school and county officials prior to the pandemic, as funding must be made up elsewhere.
A request for the BEP funding formula to be reexamined to also take into account the number of schools in a district was among discussions at the annual legislative breakfast in January.
“This county wants to hold onto our small schools,” McLain said. “We can hold onto them, but it’s eventually going to catch up to us.”
McLain added that given what educators are doing for students in the district at the current level of funding, much more could be done if the district’s funding were increased.
“I do think a productive start would be a report to normalize the information and progress from there,” Schwinn said. "I hear a little about the unique situations at each school. This is a helpful perspective for me to take back."
Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes also brought up funding and asked about the possibility of additional funding for contact screening.
"Nurses already have a full plate with kids with existing medical issues," Greeneville City Board of Education chair Cindy Luttrell added. "We need areas where students can be isolated if they are contagious."
"It's important to know what you all need so that I can take it back to the governor," Schwinn said.