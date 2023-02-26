Tennessee State Parks invite Tennesseans to participate in the state’s annual Weed Wrangle on Saturday, part of a national effort to remove invasive plants from public spaces.
Tennessee has 39 state parks participating, including David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone.
The events are to restore natural habitats by removing invasive species or replanting native species. State and community experts will supervise the removal of trees, vines and flowering plants, while volunteers learn ways to address their own green spaces. The volunteer events will also count for community service and Tennessee Promise service hours, according to a news release.
Examples of the efforts in the Weed Wrangle include removing invasive species at a home site in Edgar Evins State Park; putting together crappie beds to promote native plant growth in Cub Lake at Natchez Trace State Park; removing Chinese Privet from the Discovery Loop trail at T.O. Fuller State Park; and picking up and hauling off nature debris caused by storms and wintry weather at Pinson Mounds State Park.
At David Crockett Birthplace State Park, volunteers will be removing invasives along the Homestead trail in the campground. They will meet at 9 a.m. at the camp ground store for a safety briefing and to be assigned the tools for the event.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear appropriate work clothing, including proper footwear, and bring gloves, along with water and snacks.