The Tennessee Department of Education has released a draft overview of a possible new funding formula for public schools, and the public is now encouraged to weigh in on the draft framework by noon on Tuesday.
The release of the draft Funding for Student Success framework follows an engagement and review process begun in October aimed to inform recommendations for a new funding formula to replace the Basic Education Program (BEP), which has been in place for more than 30 years without meaningful updates.
Funding through the BEP is allocated to school systems based on enrollment, and the new formula being developed is to be student-based, meaning that funding would be granted per student based on each student’s needs and the cost of educating them. The new formula is also designed to be easier to understand than the BEP, sustainable, outcomes-driven and flexible, a press release from the state said.
According to the release, the draft formula includes funding for all items currently funded through the BEP plus some items funded outside of the BEP, either in the base funding for supports deemed necessary for all students, such as salaries for teachers and nurses, or the weights, which add funding per student based on additional needs, such as higher transportation costs for rural students.
Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes, who led one of 18 subcommittees in the process to develop the draft formula, said the continuation of funding for items currently funded through BEP is one of the aspects he was most happy with in the draft, which he said he feels “captures the most consistent public comments and feedback that have been collected to date.”
As proposed in the draft, the base includes funding for educator salaries, nurses, counselors and school-based supports, Response to Instruction and Intervention support, technology, Coordinated School Health services and other district-specific needs, which would vary by district, meaning the base may consider locally driven additions. Weights include poverty and concentrated poverty, rural, unique learning needs and charter schools.
Starnes said he believes the base includes long-standing committee recommendations and that the weights will be a critical aspect of the new formula.
“In regards to the weights, I think the definitions for poverty, concentrated poverty and rural will be critical as well as the values assigned to those weights,” Starnes stated. “Another positive in the draft document was the consideration of salary schedules for non-educators and possible additional funding. This is very much needed.”
Starnes said his primary concern with the draft is the inclusion of charter schools among the weights.
“I feel strongly that charter schools should not be incentivized over public schools in this new formula,” said Starnes.
The draft formula would also provide direct funding to fast-growing districts, tutoring for fourth grade students and career and technical education.
“I look forward to continuing to engage in this process to develop a school funding formula that effectively meets the needs of students and one that supports their preparation to be post-secondary and workforce ready,” said Starnes.
“I want to personally thank the Tennessee parents, teachers, students and citizens who have engaged in this important discussion about our state’s education funding, and to encourage all Tennesseans who want to get involved to send their public comments on this latest draft,” said Gov. Bill Lee . “As we plan for the future of Tennessee, this process will continue to ensure we’re listening to the people of the state and improving how we invest resources to set our students up for success.”
“People know what they want for public school funding, an d we are thrilled so many Tennesseans have participated in this process and see what this will mean for students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We know this cannot just be about a funding formula in isolation, but about what funding can do to accelerate achievement for our students, ensure they have access to a high-quality education, and set them up for success after high school.”
David McLain, director of Greene County Schools, said on Wednesday he would prefer to comment when the process is finished.
The committees have met four times since the process began in October to consider public comments submitted online and through eight public town hall meetings across the state, and draft recommendations.
More information including committee meeting recordings and full details of the Funding for Student Success draft is available at www.tn.gov/education.html.
Comments on the draft may be submitted via email to tnedu.funding@tn.gov until noon on Tuesday.