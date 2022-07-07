The Tennessee Department of Education recently released the 2021-22 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) results.
According to a press release from the state on Wednesday, the data includes both fall 2021 and spring 2022 end-of-course exams in English language arts (ELA), mathematics, science and social studies. State-level results have also recently been released.
“Tennessee’s 2021-22 district-level TCAP results demonstrate the incredible efforts made by districts, educators, and students to demonstrate strong academic growth over the past school year,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Using this data to signify the collective focus on strategic initiatives and investments across the state, we must continue accelerating academic achievement in public education to provide the best for all students in Tennessee for years to come.”
State-level results from the 2021-22 TCAP demonstrate gains with ELA performance largely returning to pre-pandemic levels, the release said. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tennessee maintained its commitment to an annual statewide assessment to provide reliable data on how students are performing. The statewide TCAP student participation rate increased from 95% last year to 98% in the 2021-22 school year.
State ELA proficiency rates now exceed pre-pandemic levels, according to the release: since the pandemic, 72.6% of districts now meet or exceed pre-pandemic performance in ELA. Math proficiency rates rose uniformly and substantially across the state in the past year with 91.8% of districts improving.
More information on the results is available at the Tennessee Department of Education’s webpage.