The state reported one new COVID-19 death for Greene County on Thursday as the number of new cases continued a recent decline.
The death brings the toll of Greene County residents who have succumbed to the virus to 121. The three new cases reported by the Tennessee Department of Health increases the total during the pandemic to 6,799 in the county.
Active cases declined by 19, according to the state report, meaning 275 county residents are currently considered to have active cases of the virus.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 1,777 new cases and 101 deaths Thursday. During the pandemic 717,583 Tennesseeans have contracted the virus, and 9,417 have died from it, according to the state figures.
COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state totaled 1,857 on Thursday, 104 fewer than Wednesday.
About 6.25 million Tennesseans had been tested for the virus as of Thursday. The positive test rate for Thursday in the state was 12.81%. The positive test rate in the 21-county Ballad Health service area that includes Greene County over the seven days ending on Thursday was 19.1%, according to the health care system’s scorecard.
The positive test rate for Greene County in the past seven days ending Wednesday was 9.9%.
RECOVERED CASES INCREASE
Cases listed as inactive/recovered across the state increased by 4,089 between Wednesday and Thursday, to 672,110, according to the Department of Health. The state defines an inactive case as a person who has passed the 14-day point beyond a positive test or onset of symptoms without being hospitalized at the time.
Out of nine Northeast Tennessee counties with new cases, Sullivan County had the most Thursday, with 22. Hamblen County had 18 new COVID-19 cases, Carter 29, Washington 16 and Cocke 12. Hawkins County had 10 new cases of the virus, Hancock four, and Unicoi two, according to the state health department.
Every Northeast Tennessee county saw a decline in active cases of the virus between Wednesday and Thursday.
As of Thursday, there were 160 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health hospitals. There were 54 designated COVID-19 beds available. Ballad Health reported 30 coronavirus patients in its intensive care units Thursday and 18 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered through Ballad Health to 26,262 people as of Thursday, an increase of 497 first doses from Wednesday.
The second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to 14,661 people by Thursday, an additional 865 second doses over Wednesday.
Ballad Health announced last week that it was suspending its community vaccination centers in Tennessee due to a policy shift by the state’s Department of Health, which is guiding the vaccination distribution process and decides how the vaccine doses are distributed among providers giving inoculations to the public.
The state is shifting more of its vaccine supplies to local health departments rather than hospitals.
About 12% of people in Northeast Tennessee had received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday. Both of the approved vaccines require two doses to receive full effectiveness.
Community centers in Northeast Tennessee will remain open to provide second doses for people who received their first inoculation at one of the centers. Administering of first doses at the centers was suspended last week to ensure the health system has enough vaccines to provide the second dose.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests can also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.