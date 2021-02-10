Tuesday’s update from the Tennessee Department of Health on COVID-19 cases included 22 new cases for Greene County.
Active cases stood at 184 Tuesday.
No new deaths were reported for the county, and the number of Greene County residents who have died of the virus remained at 136.
In total, 7,046 cases have been identified locally since the pandemic began.
One Greene County resident was hospitalized during the 24 hours covered by Tuesday’s report, bringing the number of people locally to require hospital care for the virus to 165.
Statewide, the Health Department reported 1,636 new cases and 65 deaths since Monday’s update. The positive rate statewide was recorded Tuesday at 11.44%.
Limited quantities of the vaccine were available in Greene County on Tuesday, according to state data.
Vaccinations are available by appointment from the local Department of Health at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center vaccination site.
Those eligible in Greene County include individuals 70 years of age and over, frontline health providers or those who work in health care or K-12 education and child care, according to the state.
Appointments can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive the site at their appointment time but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Vaccines are also available at Corley's Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley's Pharmacy Solution, but availability is limited. Information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites in regards to current availability.
The Greene County Health Department also continues to administer COVID-19 tests from the West Church Street office, 8:30-10:30 a.m. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.