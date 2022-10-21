Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Sen. Steve Southerland, and Reps. David Hawk, Lowell Russell, and David Carr joined State Treasurer David H. Lillard Jr. this week to return a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee, according to a news release.
Unclaimed property is money turned over to the state by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the Tennessee Department of Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in Greene County, which received $3,189.40; Cocke County, $9,414.39; Loudon County, $15,582.33; and Sevier County: $5,663.32.
{span}“We are honored to be in a state where there is strict accountability and honesty to return this rightful property to Greene County,” County Mayor Kevin Morrison said. “We welcome the return of this money and will certainly put it to good use!”{/span}
The money returned to these counties represents 215 total unclaimed properties, which included vendor checks, refunds, accounts receivable credit balances, bank cashier’s checks, court deposits, money orders, and insurance benefits. These funds were turned over to the state during the past year.
“The General Assembly increased the Treasurer’s ability to return missing money to local governments with greater efficiency,” said Lt. Governor McNally, who joined the treasurer Wednesday for the unclaimed property check presentation to Loudon County. “I am proud to see Treasury working to quickly return money to counties and cities each year.”
Legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2017 allows for greater efficiency in reporting and returning unclaimed property to Tennesseans. Included in this law is a provision allowing Lillard’s office to return missing money to local governments and Tennessee schools without requiring them to file a claim.
Each year, businesses turn over thousands of unclaimed properties to the state. Last year, there were more than a million pieces of property turned over from businesses. The Unclaimed Property Division returned 50,337 claims, totaling $57.8 million, to the rightful owners during fiscal year 2022. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed. The four counties that received checks this week have a combined total of more than 244,000 instances of Unclaimed Property, totaling $16.2 million waiting to be claimed.
In Greene County, 61,462 properties valued at $4,089,035.11 are available to claim, according to the news release.
“Each year my office sends out letters to constituents of District 1 to try and help get their missing money back to them,” said Southerland, who represents Cocke and Greene counties and part of Sevier County. “Lots of times people think it’s a scam, but we assure them it’s a real program that works on their behalf. We thank Treasurer Lillard and his staff for the great job that they have done in managing this program.”