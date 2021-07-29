Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
For 2021, Tennessee’s General Assembly has also approved a sales tax holiday on food, food ingredients and prepared food which begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 5.
During this time clothing, school supplies, and computers may be purchased tax-free. Certain restrictions apply. Items sold online are also eligible. Items must be purchased for personal use, not for business or trade.
Eligible purchases include general apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses and more.
School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads and artist paintbrushes are also eligible.
Also eligible will be computers, laptops, and tablets for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less.
Items ineligible for the tax break are apparel items priced at more than $100 and items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment. School and art supplies priced over $100 are also ineligible.
Technology items that are ineligible include storage media, like flash drives and compact discs, individually purchased software, printer supplies, and household appliances.
The sales tax holiday for food also comes with stipulations.
According to the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, food and food ingredients are defined as liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value.
Food and food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy or dietary supplements.
A food item qualifies as prepared food if it is sold in a heated state or heated by the seller, contains two or more food ingredients mixed together by the seller for sale as a single item, or if it is sold with eating utensils, such as plates, knives, forks, spoons, glasses, cups, napkins, or straws provided by the vendor.
Prepared food does not include food that is only cut, repackaged or pasteurized by the seller, and eggs, fish, meat, poultry, and foods containing these raw animal foods requiring cooking by the consumer as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent food borne illnesses.