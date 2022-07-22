Tennesseans will soon be able to take advantage of both Tennessee’s new and traditional sales tax holidays.
This year the Tennessee General Assembly approved a new sales tax holiday to eliminate the tax on groceries for the entire month of August.
Lawmakers also continued Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers, which will begin July 29 and run through July 31.
According to a press release from State Sen. Steve Southerland’s office, these tax cuts add to over $2 billion cut in taxes by Tennessee lawmakers since 2011.
Southerland says the new tax cut on groceries is intended to provide relief to Tennesseans amid rising inflation and food costs, and is encouraging Tennessee residents to take advantage of the holiday.
“Grocery bills add up fast, especially with inflation rising to historic levels,” said Southerland. “This sales tax holiday for unprepared food and food ingredients is one way we can help provide relief to Tennessee families at the grocery store. I hope all citizens take advantage of these financial savings.”
The month-long grocery sales tax holiday in August applies to food and food ingredients. However, it does not include prepared food, alcohol, dietary supplements, tobacco or candy.
The state will replace local revenue lost, so local governments’ budgets will not be affected by this tax reduction, according to the press release.
Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday weekend occurs before students go back to school each year and exempts sales tax on clothing items $100 or less, school and art supplies $100 or less, and computers for personal use that are $1,500 or less.
“Amid surging prices due to historic inflation, the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday is more needed than ever. I’m pleased we’re continuing this holiday to provide relief to parents, students and teachers during this challenging time. I hope all citizens will take advantage of this relief and also shop at local businesses to support our Tennessee small businesses,” added Southerland.
There is now also a third state sales tax holiday that began July 1 and will run for an entire year.
According to the release, legislation passed by the General Assembly this year provided a sales tax holiday on guns safes and safety devices for an entire year with the goal of encouraging the safe storage of firearms.
The year-long holiday began on July 1 and will end on June 30, 2023.
For more information about Tennessee sales tax holidays, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.