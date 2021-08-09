School systems will be asked to continue reporting COVID-19 data during the 2021-22 school year, Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn said during a media briefing on Friday.
Schwinn’s comments followed discussion by Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey of the ongoing surge in cases of COVID-19 and rise in pediatric cases, which Piercey attributed to the Delta variant being more contagious than previous variants experienced locally.
“It spreads a lot more quickly and therefore it is a lot more contagious. That’s the difference,” Piercey said. “We don’t have any evidence that it makes people sicker. We don’t have any evidence that it preferentially infects kids. What we do have evidence of is that all coronaviruses infect unvaccinated people more often, and who is our largest population of unvaccinated people? It’s kids because the vaccine is only approved down to age 12.”
Piercey also discussed capacity issues in children’s hospitals, which she said is not related to COVID-19 currently. She said in addition to the staff shortages experienced by other hospitals, illnesses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which are typically seen in colder months, are also surging, and that is affecting capacity at children’s hospitals.
In light of the information Piercey shared, Schwinn said schools will be asked to share COVID-19 information.
“Parents deserve to have that level of data about what’s happening in their schools and classrooms so they can make the best decision for their own children,” Schwinn said. “Our goal is to provide parents with as much information as possible to make those informed decisions.”
Schwinn said the weekend would be spent finalizing what data and information schools will be asked to provide to the state and to families, and schools would receive further guidance early in the week.
“Our goal right now is to have a safe in-person school year,” Schwinn said. “Certainly this week we have talked a lot about our TCAP data and statewide data and where we are as it relates to academic achievement, so balancing that urgency we have to ensure every child has access to a high-quality education while ensuring that we have a safe, in-person school year this year is the focus of the department, and we are very glad to be working closely with the Department of Health this year to ensure both those goals can be met.”