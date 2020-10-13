The Tennessee Supreme Court denied a request to hear an appeal seeking dismissal of a civil lawsuit filed by former Chuckey Utility District manager Shirley Collins and three relatives.
The Supreme Court filed the formal notice of denial on Oct. 8.
In April, the state Court of Appeals at Knoxville affirmed most elements of an earlier ruling dismissing the lawsuit, but reversed sections of the ruling relating to a consulting contract signed with Collins and the award of attorneys’ fees to the defendants.
The civil action was filed in 2016 by Collins and others against the utility district and other parties, alleging malicious prosecution, civil conspiracy and other causes of action.
Allegations of financial irregularities by Collins and other family members were made in October 2013 following an audit. Collins entered a guilty plea in Greene County Criminal Court in April 2014 to an amended count of soliciting unlawful compensation in her role as Chuckey Utility District manager.
In the civil lawsuit, Collins and three other family members sued the Chuckey Utility District and other individual defendants after their employment was terminated.
The complaint alleged nine causes of action. Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson dismissed the plaintiffs’ claims against the utility district and six of the eight individual defendants in a court judgment.
Two others, Utility Board of Commissioners President John Carter and utility district auditor David M. Ellis, “then became embroiled in an extended discovery battle” with the plaintiffs that ended when Pearson dismissed the remaining claims with prejudice based on the plaintiffs’ failure to cooperate in discovery, Court of Appeals Judge W. Neal McBrayer wrote in the opinion issued earlier this year.
McBrayer wrote that Pearson erred in granting summary judgment on the contract claims of Collins. Carter had entered into a consulting contract agreement with Collins in 2013 following her retirement as longtime utility district general manager.
Collins was succeeded in the general manager position by her daughter, Kandie Jennings, one of the other plaintiffs in the civil lawsuit filed against the utility district and other defendants.
McBrayer wrote that because that portion of the trial court’s decision was reversed, the appeals court also reversed the award of attorney’s fees “attributable to the employee-defendants other than Mr. Carter.”
On remand, the trial court was directed to calculate attorney’s fees to be awarded that are attributable to Carter’s defense, McBrayer wrote.
The Court of Appeals ruling was subject to appeal to the State Supreme Court, which denied to hear the case.
Lawyers for the Chuckey Utility District and other defendants expressed confidence in April that the remaining claims were “without merit.”
CRIMINAL CASE
Collins and Jennings were initially charged with multiple felony counts of official misconduct and theft. They were indicted on the charges in 2014 by a Greene County Grand Jury.
The indictments alleged the two women stole a total of about $250,000 from the Chuckey and Cross Anchor utility districts.
Former 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Berkeley Bell requested an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which took place as another investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury proceeded.
All charges in the case stemmed from alleged actions in 2012 and 2013 that took place without the approval of the Chuckey and Cross Anchor utility district boards, indictments against Jennings and Collins state.
The Chuckey and Cross Anchor utility districts split into separate entities in 2014.
Collins received a two-year prison sentence in April 2014 from Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr., but was placed on two years’ probation and granted judicial diversion, meaning her record would be cleared of the felony offense if she successfully completed all probation terms.
The plea agreement also mandated that Collins pay $16,000 in restitution within 90 days to the utility districts.
Collins no longer lives in Greene County and could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
Also as part of the plea agreement, all remaining charges against Collins and all counts against Kandie Jennings were dismissed. Jennings served as general manager of the utilities following her mother’s retirement in April 2013. Collins served between 1986 and 2012 in the position. Their husbands also worked for the districts.
Collins entered what is known as a “best interest” plea, meaning a defendant pleads guilty but does not have to specifically admit to guilt relating to the offense.
Collins maintained a claim of innocence, but agreed to the entry of a conviction in the charged crime.