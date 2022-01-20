The Tennessee Supreme Court denied review of an appeal application by a Cocke County man who fatally shot two people nearly 10 years ago in Greene County.
James Douglas Black, 59, was convicted by a Greene County Criminal Court jury of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the March 2012 shooting deaths of 20-year-old Cortney A. Thompson and 21-year-old Terrance L. Stewart.
The bodies of Thompson and Stewart were found on the morning of March 11, 2012, near a gravel access road under the Newport Highway bridge close to the Cocke County line.
Black was among four people convicted of murder in connection with the deaths of Thompson and Stewart. Following his January 2017 trial, Black received concurrent life sentences from Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
Black was convicted at trial of two counts each of premeditated murder for the deaths of Stewart and Thompson, two counts of murder in the perpetration of a robbery and two counts of murder in the perpetration of a theft.
The state Court of Criminal Appeals issued a ruling in 2018 from an earlier appeal by Black affirming the trial court’s judgments. While affirming the convictions, the appellate court ruled that the convictions reflecting two different theories of the murder should be merged.
The state Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed a judgment upholding convictions in Black’s case in August 2021. It was the latest in a series of appeals by Black.
Black maintained in the Court of Criminal Appeals filing that evidence presented at his 2017 trial was insufficient to support his convictions. Black’s case included numerous hearings, continuances and the declaration of a mistrial in September 2016 prior to the trial resulting in conviction of the crimes in January 2017.
In the most recent post-conviction filing, Black argued that he received ineffective assistance from counsel. In its 2021 ruling, the appellate court affirmed the post-conviction court’s judgment.
“(Black) has failed to establish ineffective assistance of counsel, and he is not entitled to relief,” Appeals Court Judge Camille R. McMullen wrote in affirming the judgment on behalf of the three-person appellate panel.
In 2020, 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson dismissed another bid for post-conviction relief from Black.
The jury verdict in the 2017 trial supported the contention of state prosecutors that Black was the instigator of a robbery that went wrong and was the gunman who killed Stewart and Thompson, who lived together in Newport.
Evidence presented at trial shows that the murders of the Cocke County couple were motivated by robbery to get money for drugs. Black also sought revenge for the theft of about $4,000 from his father on March 10, 2012.
The cases of two co-defendants of Black charged with first-degree murder were resolved with plea agreements in 2017.
Tabitha N. Whitlock, 42, who listed a Mosheim address after her March 2012 arrest, entered a guilty plea before Dugger to first-degree murder and received a prison sentence of 16 years. She must serve the entire sentence without chance of parole.
Teresa J. Miller, 55, of Newport, entered a guilty plea to facilitation of felony first-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison at 30 percent release eligibility.
Christopher Allen Jones, 40, of Newport, was also charged with first-degree murder in March 2012. On the eve of his 2015 trial, Jones entered guilty pleas to two counts of second-degree murder and was sentenced by Dugger to a 35-year prison term.
Jones and Whitlock, Jones’ girlfriend at the time of the murders, testified for the prosecution at trial. They testified they were both in the back seat of Thompson’s Honda Accord sitting with Black as Thompson drove on Newport Highway toward Greeneville in the early morning hours of March 11, 2012. Stewart was sitting in the front passenger seat.
According to their testimony, Black shot Stewart in the back of the head with a .38 caliber revolver and then fired a bullet into Thompson’s cheek as she turned in reaction to the first shot. Both were shot additional times, according to prosecution testimony.
Black claimed he was at home sleeping when the murders occurred. Defense lawyers suggested through lines of witness questioning at trial that Jones and Whitlock were responsible for the deaths of Stewart and Thompson.
Black is serving his sentence in the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County. He is not eligible for parole. Black’s earliest release eligibility date is in 2069 when he would be 107 years old, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.
The state Supreme Court denied Black’s appeal application last week. The ruling was filed Tuesday.