The state Supreme Court denied a request by Ingles Markets to hear an appeal in a protracted legal struggle with a Chattanooga developer over building an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store in front of the Ingles location at 615 Asheville Highway.
The Supreme Court decision was filed June 3 and published Monday.
The denial means work on a long-delayed retail business construction project on Asheville Highway could resume. The appeal to the state Supreme Court was filed after a ruling earlier this year in the civil lawsuit by the state Court of Appeals at Knoxville.
In an appeal of a Greene County Chancery Court ruling, Ingles Markets failed to establish it had approval rights over an adjacent property where an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store was to be built fronting the Asheville Highway location, the Court of Appeals ruled in an opinion filed in January.
The appeals court also ruled that attorney’s fees were not recoverable by Ingles for successfully defending a slander of title claim in the case.
The lawsuit was filed in 2017. The plaintiff is Chattanooga-based real estate developer Hutton Team, LLC.
The Town of Greeneville issued a building permit just shy of $1 million in March 2017 for the business to be located at 615 Asheville Highway, to Hutton Team One LLC.
The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission was told in July 2019 by city Planning Director Logan Engle that Hutton indicated the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on the Asheville Highway is still planned for construction once litigation was complete.
Hutton Team representatives could not be reached Thursday for comment. Engle said Thursday that she has not heard from the developer since the state Supreme Court action.
“I have not had any recent contact with anyone regarding the situation on Asheville Highway. In my last contact with the developer they expressed hope that they intend to move forward with development at some time in the future,” Engle said.
A building permit for the O’Reilly Auto Parts store project was issued and put on hold with the lawsuit, she said.
Landscaping had started on the 0.69-acre tract when the civil action was filed. The property along Asheville Highway is surrounded by fencing and overgrown with vegetation.
“Im hoping that we’re moving forward and seeing progress on that site,” Engle said.
A spokesman for O’Reilly Auto Parts was unaware of the project Thursday and had no immediate information on the resumption of work on the site.
APPEALS COURT OPINION
The Court of Appeals opinion said that Ingles, the “anchor tenant,” objected to the planned construction of the retail auto parts store on an adjacent property that fronts the shopping center.
In letters to the developer, Ingles claimed it had approval rights over the adjacent property “by virtue of its lease,” the court document said.
Developer Hutton sought declaratory relief to settle the dispute and also sought damages against Ingles under several theories of law, including slander of title.
Ingles answered with a counterclaim for attorney’s fees. At the conclusion of a trial before 3rd Judicial District Chancellor Douglas T. Jenkins, the court granted the developer its requested declaratory relief, but dismissed claims for damages.
Jenkins also declined to award Ingles attorney fees.
On appeal, Ingles claimed error in the finding that it lacked approval rights over development of the adjacent property, either by virtue of its lease or other “equitable theories,” court documents said.
Ingles also challenged the denial of its request for attorney’s fees for successfully defending against the developer’s slander of title claim.
Hutton Team commissioned a site plan for the auto parts store in 2015 on the 0.69-acre property fronting Asheville Highway. It “envisioned the small parcel as an ideal location for an O’Reilly Auto Parts store,” the court document said.
In March 2016, Hutton Team approached Greeneville West Shopping Center shopping center owner Monticello Properties about acquiring property surrounding the parcel for off-site improvements including sewer and water connections. Monticello Properties “demurred on the basis of the lease with Ingles” and took the position that the shopping center parking lot remain as shown in an exhibit presented at trial unless written permission was obtained from Ingles for any change or alteration.
Ingles was approached in April 2016 by the Hutton Team seeking approval of its proposed site plan and off-site improvements.
Ingles responded by letter through its lawyers in June 2016 that the project could “not be constructed and developed on the parcel” without Ingles’ approval. The letter stated that Ingles disapproved of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store within the shopping center.
A revised site plan was also rejected by Ingles and Montecello. In June 2016, the Hutton team closed on its purchase of the parcel from First Tennessee Bank. Ingles continued disapproval of the off-site improvements, which were not pursued by Hutton.
START OF CONSTRUCTION
Construction of the auto parts store began in February 2017. Soon afterward, Hutton received a letter from Ingles’ lawyer demanding that it “immediately cease and desist from all further construction activities,” the court document said.
Otherwise, Ingles would pursue legal remedies in order to enforce what it claimed were provisions of the lease on the 56.84-acre property.
The dispute resulted in a Greene County Chancery Court lawsuit filed by Hutton Team seeking declaratory relief, and award of damages and injunctive relief, along with a declaratory judgment that the Ingles lease “did not encumber or restrict” use of the 0.69-acre parcel.
Also listed as defendants were several other parties who owned land or had an interest in lands that were once part of the larger tract, which has had several owners since plans for the shopping center were announced in 1985 by Horne Properties, Inc.
Following a trial, Jenkins entered a declaratory judgment in favor of the Hutton Team. The decision also stated that Ingles had failed to meet its burden of proof and no longer had approval rights over the 0.69 acre parcel and the conveyance of the property to First Tennessee was made “without restrictions.”
“We affirm the judgment of the trial court. The court appropriately granted Hutton Team declaratory relief,” the appeals court decision said, adding Ingles failed to show that it had approval rights over the development of Hutton Team’s parcel.