A manufacturer is not liable for injuries resulting from products it did not make or sell, according to a Tennessee Supreme Court opinion released Monday in a case alleging asbestos exposure caused the death of a former mechanic at the Eastman Chemical Co. in Kingsport.
The majority of the court issued the opinion after applying language in the Tennessee Products Liability Act, a news release said.
The products liability civil action was brought by Donald Coffman and Carolyn Coffman as a result of Donald Coffman’s exposure to asbestos at Eastman.
Coffman worked at the chemical plant from 1968 until 1997, primarily as a mechanic. According to the lawsuit, Coffman was responsible for repairing and replacing pumps, valves, steam traps and piping.
Donald Coffman was diagnosed in 2014 with malignant pleural mesothelioma, “a virulent cancer of the thin membrane that lines the lungs and chest, caused by exposure to asbestos fibers,” the news release said. He died three months later. Carolyn Coffman is his wife.
Plaintiffs alleged that Coffman was exposed to asbestos-containing materials while working at Eastman. Coffman developed mesothelioma and sued an insulation contractor, Daniel International Corp., in addition to nearly 30 equipment and product manufacturers.
The lawsuit claims the defendants are liable under the Tennessee Products Liability Act for failing to warn Coffman that the materials needed to repair and maintain their products contained asbestos, the release said.
The trial court awarded summary judgment to the equipment defendants, concluding that the equipment defendants affirmatively negated any duty to warn of asbestos with respect to products that were manufactured and sold by others.
The Tennessee Court of Appeals reversed, holding that the equipment defendants “owed a common law duty to warn about the post-sale integration of asbestos-containing products even when they were manufactured and sold by others because it was foreseeable that their equipment would be used or repaired with asbestos-containing products at some later date.”
The state Supreme Court granted permission to appeal to address whether the equipment defendants “had a duty to warn of the dangers associated with the post-sale integration of asbestos-containing materials manufactured and sold by others,” the release said.
The majority of the Supreme Court held that the Tennessee Products Liability Act “does not impose upon the equipment defendants a duty to warn with respect to products that did not contain asbestos when they left the defendants’ control, but rather an end user integrated or used asbestos-containing materials with the equipment defendants’ products after their final sale.”
The Supreme Court reversed in part the holding of the Court of Appeals and remanded the case to the trial court.
Justice Sharon G. Lee, in a dissenting opinion, disagreed with the court’s “no-duty-to-warn rule.”
“In her view, under the language of the Tennessee Products Liability Act, a manufacturer has a duty to warn when it knows or should know that its product requires aftermarket integration with another product, such as a replaceable component part, to function properly; and knows or should know that this aftermarket integration will likely render the final product unreasonably dangerous,” the release said.
According to the dissent, a jury should hear the evidence and determine whether the equipment defendants had a duty to warn consumers, including Donald Coffman, about the dangers of the equipment defendants’ products.
To read the opinion in Coffman, et al. v. Armstrong International, et.al., authored by Justice Roger A. Page, and Justice Lee’s separate dissenting opinion, visit the opinions section of TNCourts.gov.