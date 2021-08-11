The Tennessee Supreme Court has denied a bid by Erick Eugene Jones Jr. to hear an appeal in connection with the 2014 deaths of an infant and toddler.
The Supreme Court entered an order Aug. 4 denying the appeal. Jones’ case was submitted to the Supreme Court in April after the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals reduced his prison sentence from 50 to 25 years in connection with the violent deaths of the girls.
The appeals court dismissed convictions for crimes Jones was convicted of at trial in connection to one of the victims.
Fourteen-month-old Kynsleigh Easterly and 2-month-old Trinity Brooke Tweed were found unresponsive on the morning of Dec. 17, 2014, in the North Hardin Street house they lived in with mother Kendra Lashae Tweed and Jones.
Prosecution testimony at Jones’ September 2018 Greene County Criminal Court jury trial revealed that the girls both died of separation of their spinal cords from the bases of their brains. Their bodies were also covered with bruises and abrasions.
The Criminal Court jury convicted Jones, now 28, of two counts of facilitation of first-degree felony murder during the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and two counts of facilitation of first-degree felony murder during the perpetration of aggravated child neglect in connection with the girls’ deaths.
Criminal facilitation generally refers to knowingly assisting another person in the commission of a crime.
The jury also found Jones guilty of two counts of facilitation or knowing aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated child neglect.
Each of the counts reflected different theories of the crimes. Some of the charges were merged by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. at sentencing.
The appeal filed with the Court of Criminal Appeals in Knoxville contended that evidence presented at trial does not support Jones’ convictions.
The appeal also stated that the trial court erred by sentencing Jones to consecutive prison terms for the crimes of which he was convicted.
Testimony during Jones’ trial suggested that the mother of the children, Kendra Lashae Tweed, caused their deaths by violently shaking them hours before Tweed called 911 Dispatch and said one of her children was not breathing.
Tweed, 29, was charged in 2015 with with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse and two counts of aggravated child neglect.
Tweed entered a guilty plea in June 2019 in Greene County Criminal Court to two counts each of facilitation of aggravated child endangerment and facilitation of aggravated child neglect.
Tweed was sentenced by Dugger to 30 years in prison at 30 percent release eligibility. She was sentenced to 30 years on each of the four felonies she entered guilty pleas to, with the sentences to run concurrently.
In the opinion published in April, the appellate court affirmed Jones’ convictions relating to Trinity Tweed of facilitation of felony murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, facilitation of aggravated assault, and aggravated child neglect.
The appeals court dismissed Jones’ convictions relating to Kynsleigh Easterly.
The appellate court referenced the crimes Jones was convicted of relating to Kynsleigh in its opinion.
Evidence “viewed in the light most favorable to the state shows that (Kenrda Tweed) shook (Easterly), causing serious bodily injury. However, no evidence shows that (Jones) was aware of the co-defendant’s intent to commit the offense,” Judge Robert H. Montgomery Jr. wrote on behalf of the appeals court.
Evidence at trial showed that Jones was in the same room when the baby was fatally injured, but did not show he “furnished substantial assistance” in the act that caused the baby’s death, according to the appeals court opinion.
In affirming Jones’ convictions involving Trinity Tweed, the appeals court wrote that based on the evidence, a “rational jury” could conclude that Jones knew Tweed “intended to commit aggravated child abuse of (Trinity),” and that the jury could conclude that Jones “furnished substantial assistance in the commission of the felony by failing to intervene” before a fatal injury was inflicted on the baby. However, the appellate court wrote that he could not be convicted of facilitation of felony murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect because given the injuries that caused the death of the 2-month-old, “no evidence shows that immediate medical intervention” would have resulted in the baby being revived.
Because of the dismissal of the charges against Jones, the Court of Criminal Appeals reduced his effective sentence to 25 years.
District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, who was lead prosecutor at trial, said in April he was “deeply disappointed” by the the appellate court ruling.