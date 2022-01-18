The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office will accept applications beginning Tuesday for $1 million in grants through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
The program was launched "to help support the lifesaving mission of the over 500 volunteer fire departments statewide," a news release said.
The program, created by legislation approved by Gov. Bill Lee and the General Assembly in 2019, earmarks funds for the purchase of firefighting equipment by Tennessee volunteer fire departments or to help volunteer departments meet local match requirements for federal grants for purchasing equipment.
Grant proceeds can be used to purchase equipment used by firefighters to extinguish fires and protect the lives of firefighters, other than fire trucks or vehicles, or the grants can be used to help fire departments pay or reimburse the cost share for federal grants that have already been awarded.
The program’s initial launch in 2020 provided $500,000 in grants to 41 volunteer fire departments.
For 2022 program funding was increased to $1 million.
“We are grateful for the leadership of Gov. Bill Lee and the General Assembly, who increased the amount of funding to $1 million in order to help provide more support to Tennessee volunteer departments and their communities,” Carter Lawrence, Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner, said in the news release.
“This program supports Gov. Lee’s vision of strengthening Tennessee’s rural communities by providing more resources for our volunteer fire departments so that they can help save lives and protect property,” Lawrence said.
The grant program strengthens the SFMO’s ongoing commitment to saving lives, protecting property, and reducing fire fatalities across Tennessee, the release added.
“The majority of Tennessee’s firefighters are volunteers who willingly put their lives on the line for their communities for little or no compensation or recognition. It is incumbent on our team to provide those brave men and women with a way to acquire reliable and effective firefighting equipment,” said Gary Farley, TDCI Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention.
Farley said that members of the Tennessee General Assembly were crucial in creating the program and increasing its funding from $500,000 to $1 million in 2022.
"Our firefighters are on the front lines and provide critical services to keep our communities safe,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville. “These grants will help ensure they have the life-saving tools they need to do this heroic job safely and effectively."
Eligible fire departments must hold a valid recognition from the SFMO and have a staff comprised of less than 51% full-time career firefighters.
Applications received during the submission period will be scored internally and submitted to a seven-member committee who will oversee the award selection.
The committee is composed of three representatives from the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, three representatives from the Tennessee Firemen’s Association, and TDCI’s Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention.
Per statute, the funds will be awarded equally among Tennessee’s Grand Divisions.
Applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Feb. 28.
To help applicants complete the applications, an informational video was created to help guide applicants through the grant application process. The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xj74HgXZIdo.
Applicants with questions about the grant should contact Director of Education and Outreach Greg Adams at Greg.Adams@TN.gov or call 615-532-5844.