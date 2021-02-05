A lawsuit filed Thursday by state District Attorney Herbert H. Slatery III naming Food City Supermarkets alleges that Food City pharmacies in Tennessee "unlawfully sold tens of millions of prescription opioids" while intentionally profiting from the ongoing opioid epidemic.
In the lawsuit, the state claims Food City’s conduct “and its failure to maintain the required effective controls against abuse and diversion have directly contributed to the (epidemic).”
Several Food City pharmacies, in particular one in the Bearden Shopping Center in Knoxville, are singled out in the lawsuit as alleged primary distributors of highly addictive 30-milligram oxycodone pills.
Named in the 208-page civil action filed in Knox County Circuit Court are Food City Supermarkets, LLC; and K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc.
The lawsuit says that more than 23 percent of the opioids Food City’s Tennessee pharmacies sold between 2006 and 2014 were dispensed from the company’s Bearden location.
The state contends that Food City violated the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, violated the Tennessee’s public nuisance statute at three Knoxville-area stores, and created a common law public nuisance by endangering the health of Tennesseans and interfering with the commercial marketplace, according to a news release from Slatery.
In a response issued Thursday, K-VA-T Food Stores “vehemently disagrees with the allegations contained in the lawsuit and will vigorously defend itself through the litigation process.”
K-VA-T Food Stores is Food City’s parent company. It operates 134 retail outlets, including 110 pharmacies, throughout East Tennessee, Chattanooga, southeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia. The company is headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, and has about 75 stores in Tennessee.
The three Food City supermarkets in Greeneville are not specifically referenced in the complaint.
Food City “made a lot of money from filling opioid prescriptions. In itself that’s not a problem. The problem is how they did it,” Slatery said in the news release.
Food City “knew its customers were addicted. It knew the pill mills writing the prescriptions were some of the worst actors at any level of the opioid crisis. But Food City did virtually nothing that would disturb that income stream,” Slatery said in the release.
“It stoked the market with the most diverted and abused opioids, pushed its pharmacists to sell more and more, and ignored the most alarming evidence - overdoses and illegal sales taking place right outside the pharmacy door,” he said.
LAWSUIT ALLEGATIONS
Numerous examples of alleged misconduct by Food City are cited.
One claim says that on Nov. 2, 2010, the Bearden Food City pharmacy purchased 168,000 OxyContin 30-milligram pills and 12,000 OxyContin 15-milligram pills in one order.
The Food City pharmacy order was submitted with orders from 11 other stores, “and yet the Food City (store number) 674 still accounted for 96% of the total oxycodone that day, which was 187,700 tablets.”
The lawsuit also alleges that Food City “was selling large quantities of opioids to individuals from foreign countries, and from far-away states within the United States.”
Allegations in the complaint “provide stark detail about Food City’s opioid sales and conduct.”
The lawsuit alleges Food City “continued selling massive quantities of opioids even after multiple instances of overdoses in stores or in store parking lots” and that diversion from opioids sold by the company “fueled criminal drug rings in East Tennessee.”
It references individuals from Morristown and Rogersville who obtained opioids at the Bearden pharmacy location and were later convicted in federal court of drug trafficking offenses.
The state alleges that for more than a decade, the company:
- sold more than 206 million prescription opioids, almost 25% of which were sold by Food City Bearden pharmacy;
- sold more than 42.5 million OxyContin 30 pills, 44% of which were sold at the Bearden location;
- ignored “or watered-down reports of suspicious prescribers, allowing its pharmacies to continue selling opioids even after these doctors, nurses, and physician assistants were raided, disciplined, arrested, or indicted”;
- routinely sold huge quantities of dangerous “high risk” prescription combinations, in particular the “Holy Trinity” of an opioid, a benzodiazepine (Xanax), and a muscle relaxer (Soma);
- sold OxyContin 30-milligram pills and other prescription opioids to criminals involved in drug trafficking rings;
- purchased more OxyContin 30-milligram pills from AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. between October 2011 and January 2012 for the Bearden Food City than all of AmerisourceBergen’s other pharmacy customers in 38 entire states and the District of Columbia;
- established a policy “of having its pharmacies hoard opioids and other controlled substances by ordering as many as its supplier would send to each store”; and
- pressured employees to increase sales of opioids and to fill suspicious opioid prescriptions, threatened pharmacy employees if sales did not improve, and retained employees at its most lucrative opioid-selling stores despite policy and regulatory violations.
FOOD CITY RESPONSE
Food City, in its response to the lawsuit, characterized the allegations in the attorney general’s complaint as “grossly incorrect and unfair.”
K-VA-T did recognize “during the relevant time period that a few of its pharmacies dispensed a high volume of pain management prescriptions."
The company contracted with independent auditors and experts in pharmacy best practices “to assure that its dispensing practices were compliant with all state and federal regulations,” the company said in the response.
K-VA-T “has regularly been subject to oversight and inspection by state and federal regulators, including the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy,” it says.
“The methods, practices and physician perspectives on pain management have changed dramatically over the past decade or more, and it is unfortunate that this course of action was pursued more than a decade after most of the allegations cited by (Slatery’s) office allegedly occurred,” the statement says.
Slatery “has unfortunately joined the nationwide bandwagon led by the plaintiff’s bar in bringing meritless attacks against pharmacies, having failed to make measurable progress in its efforts to hold manufacturers, distributors, and physicians accountable.”
The statement says that K-VA-T “cooperated fully" with the attorney general’s investigation before the filing of the lawsuit. The company's attempts to resolve the matter "were rejected.”
“It is particularly troubling that the attorney general chose this particular time amid the already challenging COVID-19 burdens to attack a local business that the State of Tennessee has deemed essential (and) a company that is an employer of thousands of Tennesseans during the worst economic environment in recent history,” it says.
But K-VA-T “will expend its time and resources to defend itself to correct the serious misrepresentations made by the attorney general,” the Food City statement says.
OPIOID LAWSUITS
Slatery said in the release that the lawsuit is part of a series of civil actions the state has filed against companies for “opioid-related misconduct.”
The state previously sued manufacturers Purdue Pharma L.P. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., in addition to AmerisourceBergen, one of the largest distributors of opioids in Tennessee.
Slatery said that his office continues to lead a multi-state group of attorneys general investigating manufacturers and distributors, in an effort “to hold them accountable and recover funds to abate the opioid epidemic to which they contributed.”
A separate lawsuit initiated in 2017 by three Northeast Tennessee attorneys general, including 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, remains pending against Endo Pharmaceuticals LLC.
Several opioid producer defendants have declared bankruptcy since the initial lawsuit was filed, including Purdue Pharma, L.P., and Mallinckrodt LLC.
Additional defendants include Center Pointe Medical Clinic, LLC, a now-closed Kingsport office suspected of serving as a pill mill, two convicted opioid dealers, and a doctor convicted of medical fraud.
The “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit is named for a baby born addicted to opiates in 2015 at Holston Valley Medical Center. The local attorneys general were the first in the state to hold manufacturers of painkillers and “pill mill” operators that supply the narcotics allegedly responsible for the opioid addiction epidemic across the state their judicial districts.
The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed a trial in the local Baby Doe case, and in related lawsuits pending elsewhere in Tennessee filed by other district attorneys general.
Slatery said in Thursday’s news release that his office “continues to work toward a resolution that will provide funds and other assistance to address opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and education in every community, particularly those hardest hit by this epidemic.”
To read the complaint, go to https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2021/pr21-06-complaint.pdf