Tennessee State Parks officials plan to permanently close the swimming pool at David Crockett Birthplace State Park and are seeking input from the public about replacement recreation options.
The state has scheduled a public meeting for 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Limestone Ruritan Club, 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, to take comment and suggestions for the park. Comments can also be submitted online at https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/parks_bmp_2021 .
David Crockett Birthplace is one of five parks in the region where the state plans to close swimming pools, according to a news release. The others are Roan Mountain, Cove Lake, Warriors’ Path and Panther Creek.
All of the pools were closed in 2020 and 2021 due to complications related to COVID-19. Reopening the pools is unfeasible, according to the state, due to aging facilities — the pool at David Crockett Birthplace State Park is 46 years old — declining visitation pre-COVID 19 and high expenses, according to the state.
Tennessee State Parks has allocated $400,000 for each park to invest in new outdoor recreation activities. State parks officials encourage residents to voice their opinions on options for alternative, year-round outdoor recreational operations at each park.
“The swimming pools at these parks require major maintenance upgrades while usage continues to decline. We believe it is unfair to Tennessee taxpayers for the state to continue to invest in these swimming pools with rising costs and declining visitation,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “Fortunately, the Tennessee General Assembly has been very supportive of the parks in recent years, which has allowed us to allocate funding for options that are more fiscally responsible to taxpayers and that visitors can enjoy year-round. We first want to hear from visitors of the parks about what they would prefer and use.”
The funds for each park will go to options that can be used throughout the year. Swimming pools, in contrast, operate only 70 days each year.
In addition to the meeting for David Crockett Birthplace State Park, the state will hold the following public meetings for the other parks:
- Dec. 14 – Roan Mountain State Park, 5-6 p.m., Conference center, 1015 Highway 143, Roan Mountain
- Dec. 14 – Cove Lake State Park, 5-6 p.m. – Recreation building, 110 Cove Lake Lane, Caryville
- Dec. 15 – Warriors’ Path State Park, 5-6 p.m., Recreation hall, 490 Hemlock, Road, Kingsport
- Dec. 20 — Panther Creek State Park, 5-6 p.m. – Visitor center, 2010 Panther Creek Park Road, Morristown