Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti this week filed a Complaint and Assurance of Voluntary Compliance relating to Tennessee’s settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs, Inc., representing the culmination of a two-year, bipartisan, 34-state investigation into Juul’s marketing and sales practices.
The total settlement payout will be $434.9 million, with Tennessee receiving approximately $13 million, according to a news release from Skrmetti’s office.
“Juul tailored their product and advertisements to minors, thus luring them into vaping and, in some cases, nicotine addiction,” attorney general's office spokeswoman Elizabeth Lane said in the release.
“The company is paying for that misconduct. The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office appreciates the collaboration among our bipartisan group of attorneys general to hold Juul accountable and stop their deceptive and harmful marketing practices.”
Juul was the dominant company in the vaping market until recently. The multistate investigation revealed that Juul rose to the position “by willfully engaging in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are both illegal for minors to purchase and are unhealthy for minors to use,” the release states.
The investigation found that Juul “relentlessly marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples.”
Juul “marketed a technology-focused, sleek design that could be easily concealed, and sold its product in flavors intended to attract underage users. To preserve its young customer base, Juul relied on age verification techniques that it knew were ineffective,” the release states.
The filing of the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance “is an important step toward ensuring Juul will not engage in deceptive and harmful marketing practices in the future,” according to the release.
In accordance with the provisions of the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, Juul has agreed to refrain from:
- Youth marketing
- Funding education programs
- Depicting persons under 35 in any marketing
- Use of cartoons
- Paid product placement
- Sale of brand name merchandise
- Sale of flavors not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- Allowing access to websites without age verification on landing page
- Making representations about nicotine not approved by FDA
- Making misleading representations about nicotine content
- Sponsorships/naming rights
- Advertising in outlets unless 85 percent of the audience is adult
- Advertising on billboards
- Advertising on public transportation
- Advertising on social media (other than testimonials by individuals over the age of 35, with no health claims)
- Use of paid influencers
- Direct-to-consumer ads unless age-verified, and
- Free samples
The Assurance of Voluntary Compliance also includes sales and distribution restrictions, including restrictions on where the products may be displayed/accessed in stores, online sales limits, retail sales limits, age verification on all sales, and a retail compliance check protocol.
Juul was gradually replaced in popularity among youths in Greene County by other vaping devices. Use of Juul products were a major issue for several years in local schools.
Juul products experienced a 600 percent surge in sales during 2016 and 2017, “giving it the greatest market share of any e-cigarette in the U.S. by the end of 2017,” according to the U.S. Surgeon General’s Office.
“All Juul e-cigarettes have a high level of nicotine. A typical Juul cartridge, or ‘pod,’ contains about as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes,” according to the Surgeon General.
The simplicity of use “is of particular concern for young people, because it could make it easier for them to initiate the use of nicotine through these products and also could make it easier to progress to regular e-cigarette use and nicotine dependence,” the Surgeon General’s office said.
Tennessee signed on to the multistate investigation in addition to Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The investigation was led by Connecticut, Texas, and Oregon.