There may be an extra incentive to visit the Unicoi County Apple Festival this weekend in Erwin, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division.
The Unclaimed Property Division will host a booth on Friday and Saturday.
“The division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money,” the release states.
Unclaimed property is money turned over to the state by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the Department of Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
There is still over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee, including a combined $33.7 million in Greene and five nearby counties.
The Greene County total exceeds $4 million.
The release cited the example of a Nashville man who stopped at the division booth in August at the Tennessee State Fair in Wilson. He claimed $642.
“Everybody possibly has something out there that’s available for them,” Eric Henderson said.
Unicoi County Apple Festival attendees are encouraged to stop by the Unclaimed Property booth to search ClaimItTN.gov for missing money. If property is found, the owner can file a claim at the booth.
Booth No. 407 at the festival will be staffed by division representatives from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“Anyone can see if they are owed any missing money by searching their name at ClaimItTN.gov, and may file a claim online if they find unclaimed property belonging to them,” the release states.
The searchable online database contains all unclaimed property in Tennessee dating to the beginning of the program.
The state treasury recommends individuals search for common misspellings of their name, and previous addresses.
There is no time limit or fee to claim unclaimed property in Tennessee.
“It is held for the rightful owner or their legal beneficiaries until it is claimed,” the release states.