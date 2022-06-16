State Waives Vehicle Tag Renewal Fees In 2022-23 Budget Jun 16, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Tennessee state legislature passed an annual budget that waives state annual tag renewal fees for one year on Class A and Class B vehicles.According to a news release posted by the Department of Revenue, Class A includes motorcycles and autocycles and Class B includes passenger motor vehicles and motor homes.The state portion of the fee waived this year is $16.75 for Class A vehicles and $23.75 for Class B vehicles.Other fees that are earmarked for safety and system improvement purposes, as well as county fees, are not waived.The state portion of tag renewals will have no cost from July 1 to June 30, 2023.According to Greene County Clerk Lori Bryant, those who have renewals in that time frame should wait until July to renew their tags in order to have the state fee waived.Registrations that are not eligible to have their state renewal fee waived, according to Bryant, are:Class C Antique VehiclesClass D TrailersClass E Private BusesClass F Low Speed VehiclesClass G Medium Speed VehiclesClass H, Class I, and Class II Off-Highway VehiclesAccording to Bryant, registrants will still be responsible for the remainder of the registration fee and the regular wheel tax fee. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fee Vehicle Motor Vehicle Transports Economics Renewal Autocycle Tag Motorcycle Music Lori Bryant Motor Home Class Portion Finance Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Authorities Continue Investigation Into Fatal Greeneville Shooting TBI Releases Names In Linked Homicide, Suicide Large Sum Of Cash Reported Stolen From House Former GHS Principal Cited For Multiple Issues Prior To Resignation Greene County Planning Commission OKs Solar Farm Site, Denies Support To Changes In Solar Regulations Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.