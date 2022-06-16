The Tennessee state legislature passed an annual budget that waives state annual tag renewal fees for one year on Class A and Class B vehicles.

According to a news release posted by the Department of Revenue, Class A includes motorcycles and autocycles and Class B includes passenger motor vehicles and motor homes.

The state portion of the fee waived this year is $16.75 for Class A vehicles and $23.75 for Class B vehicles.

Other fees that are earmarked for safety and system improvement purposes, as well as county fees, are not waived.

The state portion of tag renewals will have no cost from July 1 to June 30, 2023.

According to Greene County Clerk Lori Bryant, those who have renewals in that time frame should wait until July to renew their tags in order to have the state fee waived.

Registrations that are not eligible to have their state renewal fee waived, according to Bryant, are:

  • Class C Antique Vehicles
  • Class D Trailers
  • Class E Private Buses
  • Class F Low Speed Vehicles
  • Class G Medium Speed Vehicles
  • Class H, Class I, and Class II Off-Highway Vehicles

According to Bryant, registrants will still be responsible for the remainder of the registration fee and the regular wheel tax fee.

